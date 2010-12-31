Trending

GP Sven Nys past winners

2000 to present

Elite Men
2010Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2009Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2008Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2007Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2006Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2005Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2004Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2003Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2002Mario De Clercq (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
2001Sven Nys (Bel)
2000Sven Nys (Bel)

U23 Men
2010Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
2009Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus

