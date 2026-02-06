'It was really a big mess in the final' - Barbara Guarischi on navigating chaos and crashes to bring Lorena Wiebes to another victory at the UAE Tour Women

News
By published

'Working with Lorena is not a sacrifice. I do it with pleasure,' Italian rider has been working with the world's top sprinter since 2023, leading her to unprecedented success

SD Worx-Protime leading out Lorena Wiebes at the UAE Tour
SD Worx-Protime leading out Lorena Wiebes at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second day of racing at this year's UAE Tour Women might have been chaotic, with crashes in among a seething peloton marring the day, but it was also predictable. Lorena Wiebes, the world's best sprinter, won again.

This is the fourth edition of the race, and in its short history, Wiebes has won eight of the 14 stages. And counting. Saturday's stage 3 is likely to end in another sprint, and only a fool would bet against her.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.