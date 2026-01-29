'We followed our pacing and we never panicked' - Remco Evenepoel hits ground running for new squad Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe with Mallorca team time trial victory

Belgian star takes first victory on first day of racing as Red Bull clinch collective triumph over Movistar and Jayco-AlUla

2026 Trofeo Ses Salines: Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on the winner&#039;s podium
2026 Trofeo Ses Salines: Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on the winner's podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel described his debut with new squad Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as "close to perfection" after he and his teammates clinched the victory in the Challenge Mallorca team time trial in Ses Salines.

As a current and three-time World Time Trial Champion in his own right, Evenepoel's individual ability against the clock was more than well-established, and he is currently widely considered the best in the world in the speciality.

It's true too, that Evenepoel was the most widely sought-after rider for interviews at the Colonia San Jordí finish line, of the seven that took part for Red Bull.

A star role for Denz

As it was, Belgian compatriot Nico Denz played a solid role in keeping the squad together after that, Evenepoel said, even if Denz too had briefly come unstuck at the top of the climb. Furthermore, the presence of Florian Lipowitz, third in last year's Tour and very much part of the team's game plan in the same race in 2026, all the way through to the finish alongside Evenepoel, was also a very encouraging sign for Red Bull.

"We knew the way back was going to be the most important with headwind and the small kicker at 3kms to go, more or less, and we knew there we would want to make the biggest difference and we also did, so we're very happy with that," Evenepoel said later.

"Nico was still strong enough to get back on, and he pulled it off, thankfully. It just goes to show: you can plan and prepare all you want, but in practice, things can always go differently. But overall, it went perfectly."

Evenepoel will now head to two days of climbing in Mallorca at the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana on Friday and the Trofeo Andratx on Saturday, to test himself in the mountains. But as for how he fared in the team time trial, and his start to the season, it could hardly have gone better.

"My own feeling? I was able to do what I had to. I think I was able to carry the team with my long drives. I kept the momentum going, as we say. It was good, I'm glad to be back racing. Now to recover, because tomorrow is another race."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

