Tour de France 2026 stage 12 preview

Stage 12: Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours - Chalon-sur-Saône

Date: July 16, 2026

Distance: 179.1km

Start time: 13:30 CET

Finish time: 17:49 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 12, in Burgundy, seems to be another chance for the sprinters to shine, though the final climb, the category 4 Côte de Montagny-lès-Buxy will probably tempt a few riders to try a late stage attack, but the sprinters’ team will have 20 kilometres to reel any attackers back in.

Starting from the Magny-Cours motor racing circuit, a former Formula 1 venue, the 179.1km route heads east, crossing the Loire near Decize, 45.8 kilometres in for the intermediate sprint. Next, two category 4 climbs carry the riders towards the former mining town of Montceau-les-Mines, and into the southern Morvan, a northerly extension of the Massif Central.

From there, the Côte de Montagny-lès-Buxy and a sweeping descent through the Chalonnais vineyards set up the finish in Chalon-sur-Saône, where a bunch sprint is anticipated.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Mountains

Côte de Lanty (cat. 4, 2km at 4%), km. 76.5

Côte de Cuzy (cat. 4, 2.4km at 4.5%), km. 97.8

Côte de Montagny-les-Buxy (cat. 4, 2.6km at 4.3%), km. 159.4

Sprints

Decize, km. 45.8