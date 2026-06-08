Tour de France 2026 stage 11 preview

Stage 11: Vichy - Nevers

Date: July 15, 2026

Distance: 161.3km

Start time: 13:50 CET

Finish time: 17:40 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 11, a flat 161km route to Nevers is definitely another stage for the sprinters. Though it is one of the towns most frequented by Paris-Nice, the Tour hasn’t been there since 2003, when Alessandro Petacchi won the bunch sprint.

After leaving Vichy, the peloton heads north for an early intermediate sprint, 27.8km in, followed by the category 4 ascent of Côte de Billonnière.

After crossing the Allier river in Moulins, the route continues towards Decize, where it crosses the Loire after 90 kilometres. Next, the second KOM of the day, the Côte de Billy-Chevannes, 33 kilometres later, before the race swings to a western direction and builds to a high-speed finish on the avenue bordering the exhibition centre in Nevers.

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Mountains

Côte de Billonnière (cat. 4, 1km at 5.8%), km. 32.9

Côte de Billy-Chevannes (cat. 4, 1.4km à 5%), km. 123.4

Sprints

Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, km. 27.8