Tour de France 2026 stage 11 preview
July 15, 2026; Vichy - Nevers, 161km
- Stage 11: Vichy - Nevers
- Date: July 15, 2026
- Distance: 161.3km
- Start time: 13:50 CET
- Finish time: 17:40 CET
Stage 11, a flat 161km route to Nevers is definitely another stage for the sprinters. Though it is one of the towns most frequented by Paris-Nice, the Tour hasn’t been there since 2003, when Alessandro Petacchi won the bunch sprint.
After leaving Vichy, the peloton heads north for an early intermediate sprint, 27.8km in, followed by the category 4 ascent of Côte de Billonnière.
After crossing the Allier river in Moulins, the route continues towards Decize, where it crosses the Loire after 90 kilometres. Next, the second KOM of the day, the Côte de Billy-Chevannes, 33 kilometres later, before the race swings to a western direction and builds to a high-speed finish on the avenue bordering the exhibition centre in Nevers.
Mountains
- Côte de Billonnière (cat. 4, 1km at 5.8%), km. 32.9
- Côte de Billy-Chevannes (cat. 4, 1.4km à 5%), km. 123.4
Sprints
- Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, km. 27.8
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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