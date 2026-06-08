Tour de France 2026 stage 7 preview
July 10, 2026; Hagetmau - Bordeaux, 175km
- Stage 7: Hagetmau - Bordeaux
- Date: July 10, 2026
- Distance: 175.1km
- Start time: 13:15 CET
- Finish time: 17:24 CET
Sprinters who lost out in Pau on stage 5 will get a second chance in Bordeaux for stage 7.
Leaving the Pyrenees behind, the 175.1km route heads north from Hagetmau on flat roads through Landes forest, the largest man-made woodland in Western Europe. The only interruptions are an intermediate sprint in Landiras and the cat. 4 Côte de Béguey, which crests 37km from the line, not enough to split the peloton. A bunch sprint finish on the banks of the Garonne is a near-certain outcome.
With 81 finishes since 1903, Bordeaux has seen numerous sprint winners, including Danny Van Poppel, Erik Zabel, Mark Cavendish and, on the last visit in 2023, Jasper Philipsen.
Mountains
- Côte de Béguey (cat. 4, 1.2 km at 4.4%), km. 137.3
Sprints
- Landiras, km. 120.2
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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