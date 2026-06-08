Tour de France 2026 stage 7 preview

Stage 7: Hagetmau - Bordeaux

Date: July 10, 2026

Distance: 175.1km

Start time: 13:15 CET

Finish time: 17:24 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Sprinters who lost out in Pau on stage 5 will get a second chance in Bordeaux for stage 7.

Leaving the Pyrenees behind, the 175.1km route heads north from Hagetmau on flat roads through Landes forest, the largest man-made woodland in Western Europe. The only interruptions are an intermediate sprint in Landiras and the cat. 4 Côte de Béguey, which crests 37km from the line, not enough to split the peloton. A bunch sprint finish on the banks of the Garonne is a near-certain outcome.

With 81 finishes since 1903, Bordeaux has seen numerous sprint winners, including Danny Van Poppel, Erik Zabel, Mark Cavendish and, on the last visit in 2023, Jasper Philipsen.

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Mountains

Côte de Béguey (cat. 4, 1.2 km at 4.4%), km. 137.3

Sprints

Landiras, km. 120.2