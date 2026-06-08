Tour de France 2026 stage 5 preview
July 8, 2026; Lannemezan - Pau, 158km
- Stage 5: Lannemezan - Pau
- Date: July 8, 2026
- Distance: 158.3km
- Start time: 14:05 CET
- Finish time: 17:46 CET
Sprinters finally get a chance to shine on stage 5, from Lannemezan to Pau. Only twice in the last three decades, in 2015 and 1992, has the Tour made it past stage four without a bunch sprint.
Starting in the Hautes-Pyrénées village, a straightforward route has been mapped out, with an intermediate sprint in Vic-en-Bigorre and the lone categorised climb of the day, Côte de Baleix. The latter, topping 25 kilometres from the finish, leaves plenty of time for the sprinters’ teams to get organised.
Previous winners in Pau include Sean Kelly, Robbie McEwen, Arnaud Démare and, recently Jasper Philipsen in 2024.
Mountains
- Côte de Baleix (cat. 3, 1 km at 8.8%), km. 132.7
Sprints
- Vic-en-Bigorre, km. 113.5
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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