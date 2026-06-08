Tour de France 2026 stage 5 preview

Stage 5: Lannemezan - Pau

Date: July 8, 2026

Distance: 158.3km

Start time: 14:05 CET

Finish time: 17:46 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Sprinters finally get a chance to shine on stage 5, from Lannemezan to Pau. Only twice in the last three decades, in 2015 and 1992, has the Tour made it past stage four without a bunch sprint.

Starting in the Hautes-Pyrénées village, a straightforward route has been mapped out, with an intermediate sprint in Vic-en-Bigorre and the lone categorised climb of the day, Côte de Baleix. The latter, topping 25 kilometres from the finish, leaves plenty of time for the sprinters’ teams to get organised.

Previous winners in Pau include Sean Kelly, Robbie McEwen, Arnaud Démare and, recently Jasper Philipsen in 2024.

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Mountains

Côte de Baleix (cat. 3, 1 km at 8.8%), km. 132.7

Sprints

Vic-en-Bigorre, km. 113.5