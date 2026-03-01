Joint podium finish in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne salvages Tudor's Opening Weekend - 'When you're the only guy on the team bus that didn't need a doctor, that's super tough'

Matteo Trentin and Luca Mozzato podium after team started Sunday with just five riders after mass crashes in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

KUURNE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: (L-R) Luca Mozzato of Italy and Team Tudor Pro Cycling on second place and Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team Tudor Pro Cycling on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 78th Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne 2026 a 194.9km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 01, 2026 in Kuurne, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Luca Mozzato and Matteo Trentin fist-bump after finishing second and third in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We got a little bit of revenge," was how veteran Italian allrounder Matteo Trentin summed up Tudor Pro Cycling's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne after he and Luca Mozzato rounded out the podium behind Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) on Sunday.

Given what the team had been through 24 hours earlier in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, you'd be hard pushed to disagree with that observation.

Stefan Küng was the worst affected, fracturing his femur and with the entire Classics campaign over when it had actually begun. Trentin recounted that when he arrived at the team bus post-race, he found he was the only rider who had come through Omloop completely unscathed.

"I was the only one not on the ground. If you add on top that Stefan [Küng] is out for the Classics, that Rick [Pluimers] got a really bad crash on the cobbles, that Marco [Haller] and Luca also crashed, and Alvaras [Muitas] also crashed badly, nothing broken but not good, then in the end, only five of us could start on Sunday.

Kuurne itself constantly looked like it would break apart in the final two hours, with constant attacks going on the hill section and yet more splits on the flat. Trentin explained that the overall momentum was only going in one direction, towards a mass sprint, albeit without some of the top-level fast men such as fellow Italian Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché).

KUURNE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: A general view of Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Luca Mozzato of Italy, Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team Tudor Pro Cycling, Matevz Govekar of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Victorious, Mike Teunissen of Netherlands and Team XDS Astana, Laurenz Rex of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step sprint at finish line during the 78th Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne 2026 a 194.9km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 01, 2026 in Kuurne, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The sprint finish of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Then we spoke with Luca [Mozzato], and we realised that we were both tired, so we both just decided to work for each other, we made space for each other. Then with four kilometres to go, when there was a crosswind, we decided that each of us could go our own way and then we'd see what could happen. One of the two of us would up there in the sprint, for sure - and in the end, it was both of us."

"Could we have done a lead-out?" he wondered out loud. "Maybe, but I think Matthew won easily, so that's bike racing."

The other question hanging over the Tudor participation in the race was whether it would have been possible for a different line-up to take part in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and give the injured and battered riders from Omloop a chance to rest up. But Trentin said that with Tudor racing across the whole of Europe, there was never really an option. In any case, the team ended up with the best kind of conclusion possible under very difficult circumstances.

"You have guys racing everywhere, we have a big program at the end of the day, you can't just call somebody up on Saturday evening and ask them to come to the race. I think we've come out very nicely for the team, for our morale and for the rest of the Classics campaign."

