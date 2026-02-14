'We could not stay on the bikes' - with riders blown off course, a 15-minute 'race' and a full winners' final ceremony, here's how Vuelta a Murcia's windblasted stage-that-wasn't veered into something far odder

Marc Soler crowned overall winner of radically shortened Spanish stage race

Vuelta a Murcia: riders complete the neutralised stage
If anybody had tuned into the TV coverage of stage 2 of the 2026 Vuelta a Murcia after the race had ended, they might well have thought it was business as usual.

After all, there was Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), the race leader, receiving his yellow jersey as outright winner on the final winner's podium, followed by the respective champions of all the different classifications as well as the top three overall - Soler, his teammate Julius Johansen and Pinarello-Q36.5's Tom Pidcock all posing for the usual photos.

Except, in fact, the usual winners' ceremony in the small town of Santomera was the conclusion of one of what developed into arguably the most memorable odd early-season stage races of recent years.

"We tried to start the race, the start was quite ok but after it was too windy, we could not stay on the bikes, so they neutralized the race and we just did the one lap here," Pinarello-Q36.5's Emils Liepinš told Eurosport later on.

Asked about how the situation had been handled by the peloton, Liepins reported that "The riders were saying the organisation needs to make a plan before because they knew already it would be super-windy. So they needed to make a Plan B, to know, not like one hour before they start to think what we do."

Following the Murcia stage-2-that-wasn't, the men's peloton will continue in southern Spain and Portugal for some time, with the Clásica de Alméria followed by the Clásica de Jaén on Monday and the Vuelta a Andalucia and Volta ao Algarve running concurrently from Wednesday onwards. Fortunately, the weather is set to improve.

Vuelta a Murcia 2026: Riders dismounted after the initial neutralisation of stage 2

