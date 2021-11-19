Zwift releases eight new routes as part of update to Makuri Islands map
Zwift riders can now explore eight new routes in Neokyo, a night-time cityscape that's part of the Makuri Islands world
Zwift has introduced eight new routes in its latest update to the virtual cycling platform. Riders can now compete in and around the night-time cityscape of Neokyo, which was inspired by the vibrancy of Japan's major cities.
Neokyo is part of the Makuri Islands world and can be accessed once riders install the latest Zwift update. Makuri Islands and the new Neokyo map are connected by a road through rice fields that users can ride through.
Riders who prefer shorter routes can opt for the 6.1km Railways and Rooftops route or the 3.7km Rooftop Rendezvous circuit.
The 14.1km Neon Flats is a flat route through the city streets, while sprinters can find worthy terrain on the Sprinter's Playground route, which offers four sprints over the course of 12.3km. Another flat route covers 9.5km in the city centre and is called Sleepless City.
Riders who prefer a longer ride with a bit of climbing will be challenged by Neokyo All-Nighter, which spans 24.3km and features four sprints and a King of the Mountain section.
Wandering Flats ventures out into the countryside for a total of 25km. The longest and hilliest route in the new update is Temples and Towers with its 32.5km and three King of the Mountain climbs.
The update is now available to download, though Zwift cautions that it may take a while due to the large file size.
Not yet using Zwift? Check out the best Black Friday turbo trainer deals for our guide to the cheapest Zwift setup, so you can get started.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan Simonovich has been riding and racing for nearly a decade. He got his start as a cross-country mountain bike racer in California and quickly learned how fun road cycling can be. He has dabbled in road, criterium and cyclocross racing as well. He lives in Durango, Colorado, where there are endless mountain views and hilly gravel routes.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.