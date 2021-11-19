Zwift releases eight new routes as part of update to Makuri Islands map

Zwift has introduced eight new routes in its latest update to the virtual cycling platform. Riders can now compete in and around the night-time cityscape of Neokyo, which was inspired by the vibrancy of Japan's major cities.

Neokyo is part of the Makuri Islands world and can be accessed once riders install the latest Zwift update. Makuri Islands and the new Neokyo map are connected by a road through rice fields that users can ride through.

Riders who prefer shorter routes can opt for the 6.1km Railways and Rooftops route or the 3.7km Rooftop Rendezvous circuit.

The 14.1km Neon Flats is a flat route through the city streets, while sprinters can find worthy terrain on the Sprinter's Playground route, which offers four sprints over the course of 12.3km. Another flat route covers 9.5km in the city centre and is called Sleepless City.

Riders who prefer a longer ride with a bit of climbing will be challenged by Neokyo All-Nighter, which spans 24.3km and features four sprints and a King of the Mountain section.

Wandering Flats ventures out into the countryside for a total of 25km. The longest and hilliest route in the new update is Temples and Towers with its 32.5km and three King of the Mountain climbs.

The update is now available to download, though Zwift cautions that it may take a while due to the large file size.

Not yet using Zwift? Check out the best Black Friday turbo trainer deals for our guide to the cheapest Zwift setup, so you can get started.