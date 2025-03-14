Zurich World Championship ends up 4.5 million CHF over budget

By published

City and canton helping to bail out organisers

Tadej Pogacar is held aloft with arms raised after winning Worlds in Zurich
Tadej Pogaçar (Slovenia) (Image credit: Timon Bachmann/SWpix.com)

Swiss media reported on Friday that the 2024 UCI Road World Championships organisers in Zurich have ended up with a deficit of CHF 4.5 million (€4.66 million), and have been forced to restructure their debt.

According to reports, the Zurich city council is preparing to bail out the organisation and the canton has waived repayment of a short-term contribution.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming options
PERGOLA ITALY MARCH 14 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG White best young jersey crosses the finish line during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola UCIWT on March 14 2025 in Pergola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'We'll have to drop Ganna' - Juan Ayuso targets Tirreno-Adriatico victory on Saturday's mountain finish  
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winners
See more latest
Most Popular
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming options
PERGOLA ITALY MARCH 14 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG White best young jersey crosses the finish line during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola UCIWT on March 14 2025 in Pergola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'We'll have to drop Ganna' - Juan Ayuso targets Tirreno-Adriatico victory on Saturday's mountain finish  
PERGOLA ITALY MARCH 14 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola UCIWT on March 14 2025 in Pergola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'Every time I ride well, something happens' - Filippo Ganna unable to break the chain of disappointment at Tirreno-Adriatico
Mathieu van der Poel finished stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in second, only losing out to a solo breakaway rider
'That sucks a bit' - Mathieu van der Poel misses out on Tirreno-Adriatico win but passes another Milan-San Remo test
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson (C) wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles during the 6th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 209,8 km between Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban and Berre lâ€™Ã‰tang, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
'Let's go!' – Visma-Lease a Bike shatter Paris-Nice peloton with crosswind attack
WARRINGTON ENGLAND JUNE 08 Sara Casasola of Italy Nicole Frain of Australia Rotem Gafinovitz of Israel Grace Lister of The United Kingdom Alice Mcwilliam of The United Kingdom Marjolein Van T Geloof of The Netherlands and Hess Cycling Team prior to the 9th Tour of Britain Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1068km stage from Warrington to Warrington UCIWWT on June 08 2024 in Warrington England Photo by Matt McNultyGetty Images
Reports of missed payments and rider departures at British team Hess Cycling as UCI registration not yet confirmed
Paris-Nice 2025: Michael Matthews (3-R) behind Jayco-AIUIa teammates during stage 4
'I was so close last year' - Michael Matthews building steadily for Milan-San Remo at Paris-Nice
Lenny Martinez celebrates victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice
'We're hoping he can go far' - Paris-Nice victory for Lenny Martinez fires up home expectations for young French climber
Close up on the Garmi Edge 1040
The Garmin 1040 is one of the best GPS cycling computers available – with $123 off now at its lowest-ever price this year
Poor weather has already played a part in this year&#039;s Paris-Nice, with stage 4 being neutralised due to snow and freezing temperatures
Paris-Nice Queen stage 7 shortened to 109km due to 'unfavourable' weather conditions with two climbs removed