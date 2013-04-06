Trending

Zanini's experience key to Astana's Paris-Roubaix hopes

Former one day rider to guide team around Bozic

Zanini in his favourite win the 1996 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Zanini with his heroes Museeuw and Tchmil on the podium of the Tour of Flanders in 1998

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Zanini wins on the Champs Élysées

(Image credit: AFP)
Zanini wins a stage of the 2001 Giro in front of one Jan Ullrich…

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Stefano Zanini is tasked with guiding a relatively inexperienced Astana team through Paris-Roubaix this Sunday. However with Borut Bozic in form the team has a chance of securing a top ten result.

