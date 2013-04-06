Zanini's experience key to Astana's Paris-Roubaix hopes
Former one day rider to guide team around Bozic
Stefano Zanini is tasked with guiding a relatively inexperienced Astana team through Paris-Roubaix this Sunday. However with Borut Bozic in form the team has a chance of securing a top ten result.
