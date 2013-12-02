Zakelj honored as Slovenian rider of the year

Image 1 of 2 Tanja Žakelj and Matej Mohorič (Image credit: Marko Kopač / Slovenian Cycling Federation) Image 2 of 2 Tanja Žakelj and Matej Mohorič with Tomaž Grm, president of the Slovenian Cycling Federation (Image credit: Marko Kopač / Slovenian Cycling Federation)

Mountain biker Tanja Zakelj was one of two riders recognized as Slovenian Cyclists of the Year for 2013. Although she had previously earned the same award, Zakelj had her best season yet in 2013. She won the Cross Country World Cup overall title, won two rounds of the World Cup and won the European cross country title.

"I'm very honored to receive this recognition from the federation, but I'm even more excited about the results from the season that are the reason for this award," said Zakelj.

"I know that this was teamwork, and my thanks go to my Unior team and the larger group of people around me. I hope that all of these awards will connect us even stronger, and we will start the new season without pressure, full of power and new ideas."

U23 road race world champion Matej Mohoric was recognized as the other Slovenian Cyclist of the Year. He is the first rider in history to win the junior and U23 men's road race world titles back to back with a solo victory in Florence this September.

The Slovenian federation also honored Zarja Cernilogar and Miran Vauh for overall victories in iXS European Downhill Cup, Miha Halzer for podiums in eliminator World Cup races, Simon Spilak for amazing performance on Spring Classics and Luka Mezgec for a stage victory in the Tour of Beijing and fantastic sprinting in the Grand Tours.

Cycling club Rajd won top honors as best mountain bike team of the year. It manages the Unior Tools Team. Adria Mobil was recognized as best Slovenian road team of the year.

