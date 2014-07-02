Trending

Zak Dempster readies for Tour de France debut

Australian knows his role and ready to give it his all

Image 1 of 2

Zak Dempster moves back into the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 2

Zak Dempster at Tirreno Adriatico earlier in the year

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Australian track cyclist-turned-roadie Zak Dempster raced his first Grand Tour at the 2013 Vuelta a España last season with his new UCI Pro Continental squad NetApp-Endura, even cracking the top 10 on a stage.

Dempster finished nine places behind winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the 164.2km stage 12 from Maella to Tarragona before the young Australian eventually finished 74th in the points classification and 133rd overall.

