Zak Dempster readies for Tour de France debut
Australian knows his role and ready to give it his all
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Australian track cyclist-turned-roadie Zak Dempster raced his first Grand Tour at the 2013 Vuelta a España last season with his new UCI Pro Continental squad NetApp-Endura, even cracking the top 10 on a stage.
Related Articles
Dempster finished nine places behind winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the 164.2km stage 12 from Maella to Tarragona before the young Australian eventually finished 74th in the points classification and 133rd overall.
Don't forget to sign up for the Cyclingnews YouTube channel by clicking here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy