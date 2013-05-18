Zabriskie out of Tour of California with broken clavicle
No US Pro Time Trial Championship defense for Garmin-Sharp rider
Garmin-Sharp's David Zabriskie did not have a chance to show his time trialing prowess in stage 6 of the 2013 Tour of California, as the reigning US Pro Time Trial champion crashed in the warm-up in San Jose.
The 34-year-old was taken to the hospital after the wreck and was confirmed to have a broken clavicle.
Garmin-Sharp manager Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews that Zabriskie's break isn't not too serious but he will have surgery on Tuesday, and there is "no way" he will be able to compete in the US championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 25.
Zabriskie is undefeated in the US Pro national championship time trial, having won the race six since the event was created for professionals. The only other rider to hold the US Pro time trial title was Taylor Phinney in 2010, but Zabriskie was not present in the race that year.
