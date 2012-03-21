Zaballa suspended for nine months for ephedrine use

Image 1 of 4 2005 winner Constantino Zaballa (Saunier Duval) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Constantino Zaballa (Miche - Guerciotti) wins the final stage ahead of race leader Javier Moreno (Caja Rural) but was unable to wrest away the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias) Image 3 of 4 2010 Vuelta Asturias champion Constantino Zaballa (Miche - Guerciotti) holds 5th on GC after the time trial stage. (Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias) Image 4 of 4 Constantino Zaballa (Miche) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tino Zaballa has been suspended for nine months after testing positive for ephedrine during the 2010 Tour of Asturias. In addition, four Brazilian riders have been suspended for two years.

The UCI confirmed the suspensions to Cyclingnews. “I confirm the nine-month suspension for Tino Zaballa imposed by RFEC - which is compliant and accepted by UCI - and the two-year suspensions imposed by Brazilian Federation to Wagner Alves, Elton Silva, Flavio Reblin and Tiago Damasceno,” spokesman Enrico Carpani said. “No other information will be released on these cases by the UCI.”

Zaballa, 33, announced his retirement this year. He won the Tour of Asturias in 2010, which is when he tested positive, and was second overall in 2011.

He turned pro with Kelme in 2001, and rode for Sauner-Duval in 2004-2005, before joining Caisse d'Epargne in 2006-2007. After that he rode for smaller teams, ending up with Miche-Guerciotti in 2011.

Zaballa's biggest success was winning the Clasica San Sebastian in 2005. He also won a stage at the 2004 Vuelta a Espana, amongst other accomplishments. His name was mentioned in connection with Operacion Puerto.

The suspensions of the Brazilian riders stemmed from positive doping controls a the Tour of Rio and the Volta ao Sao Paolo last year. The temporary suspensions were announced in January, and have now been made final.