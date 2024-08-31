Young Italian racer Simone Roganti dies after sudden illness

By
published

Mg.K Vis-Colors for Peace rider passed away on Friday night

Simone Roganti
Simone Roganti racing the Giro della Lunigiana in 2021 (Image credit: Giro della Lunigiana)

Italian cyclist Simone Roganti, 21, died on Friday night at his home in Spoltore, Abruzzo after suddenly falling ill, the Italian news service ANSA reported today.

Roganti reportedly went to bed, but got up and went to his parents to say he felt bad before collapsing. Paramedics were unable to revive Roganti, who raced for the Continental team MG. K Vis Colors for Peace.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.