Young Italian racer Simone Roganti dies after sudden illness

Italian cyclist Simone Roganti, 21, died on Friday night at his home in Spoltore, Abruzzo after suddenly falling ill, the Italian news service ANSA reported today.

Roganti reportedly went to bed, but got up and went to his parents to say he felt bad before collapsing. Paramedics were unable to revive Roganti, who raced for the Continental team MG. K Vis Colors for Peace.

According to the report, the Pescara Prosecutor's Office ordered an autopsy to discover the cause of death.

"An investigation by the Prosecutor's Office and an autopsy? I'm happy. In a tragic moment like this we need to understand", MG. K Vis Colors for Peace team president Angelo Baldini said.

Roganti recently finished ninth in the national level Trofeo SC Corsanico and in July raced the Giro della Valle d'Aosta in July.

"So I assume he had done all the checks, all the necessary tests. We are a team that since the beginning of the year had only won two races because we don't think about stress our guys, but about bringing them to professionalism. In fact, Simone had told me in a message that he had signed just last Monday with a Dutch team. And I was very happy."

Roganti was reportedly due to compete in the Trofeo Matteotti on September 15.

The organization of the Giro della Lunigiana posted to social media, writing they are "deeply saddened by the death of 21-year-old Simone Roganti, who took part in our race in 2021 wearing the national team jersey. We extend our deepest condolences to Simone's relatives and friends."