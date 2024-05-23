'You always want more' Geraint Thomas focused on Giro d'Italia podium before thinking about Tour de France

By
published

Welshman hoping to pull back time on Martinez on Saturday's final Monte Grappa mountain stage

Team Ineos' rider Geraint Thomas prepares to take the start of the 18th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia
Team Ineos' rider Geraint Thomas prepares to take the start of the 18th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar is riding more defensively in the third week of the Giro d'Italia, to save some energy for the Tour de France, but Geraint Thomas has opted for a more pragmatic approach.

Pogačar and Thomas are the only big-name riders in the peloton aiming to peak in both May and July but have different approaches to the Grand Tour double. Pogačar has won five stages and built a nearly unbeatable lead in the first half of the race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.