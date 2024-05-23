'You always want more' Geraint Thomas focused on Giro d'Italia podium before thinking about Tour de France

Team Ineos' rider Geraint Thomas prepares to take the start of the 18th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia

Tadej Pogačar is riding more defensively in the third week of the Giro d'Italia, to save some energy for the Tour de France, but Geraint Thomas has opted for a more pragmatic approach.

Pogačar and Thomas are the only big-name riders in the peloton aiming to peak in both May and July but have different approaches to the Grand Tour double. Pogačar has won five stages and built a nearly unbeatable lead in the first half of the race.

Thomas is targeting a place on the podium in Rome, by ticking off the stages day after day.

"I'm definitely not about the Tour, definitely not," Thomas told Cyclingnews and GCN when asked if he was thinking about July while racing in Italy in May.

"I'm just thinking about tomorrow, the next one and then a nice week off. Then I can start looking forward."

Thomas warmed down on the rollers in the shadow of the Ineos Grenadiers team bus as a rain shower rolled in to soak Padova after stage 18.

He finished safely in the peloton as Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won the high-speed sprint. Teammate Thymen Arensman suffered a late puncture and had to chase to get back into the peloton but otherwise, it was an untroubled, if fast day for Thomas and the other GC contenders.

"You're always hoping for a bit of an easier day and it was anything but that, but we should have known. It's been like that every day," Thomas said of the 178 km stage.

"We were riding quite hard at times and obviously the motorbikes play a big part in that. They were keeping the gap low, and then he'd let it go out, and then he'd bring it back down. It was just one of those days, really, and especially mentally. You switch off a bit but now there are a few big days to come.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia ends on Sunday afternoon with a parade stage around the Italian capital. But for Thomas, the battle for second place with Dani Martinez ends in Basso del Grappa after the double climb of the mighty Monte Grappa.

Friday's 157 km stage to Sappada has a mountainous finale but appears perfect for a breakaway as Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates squad continue to manage their race.

"I'm only counting two stages, we don't count the last one," Thomas said, continuing his 'day by day' and compartmentalization approach.

"Tomorrow (on Friday in Sappada) is another big day, and then obviously Saturday is the biggest one."

Thomas is 8:04 down on Pogačar in the overall classification and just 22 seconds behind Martinez. He is satisfied but still ambitious.

"You always want more," Thomas said.

"I think I can be happy with how I've ridden so far. I haven't made too many mistakes and just tried everything I could. Two more big days, and we'll see where I end up."

It's tough against Dani. He's riding really well. I get on with him. I think it's just about trying to see what happens."