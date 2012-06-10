Trending

Yates: Wiggins hasn’t peaked yet

More to come at Tour de France

Image 1 of 5

Bradley Wiggins extended his lead in the Dauphine after a smashing time trial

Bradley Wiggins extended his lead in the Dauphine after a smashing time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 5

Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane

Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Team Sky set the pace for Bradley Wiggins

Team Sky set the pace for Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins maintained his lead in the GC

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins maintained his lead in the GC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode an impressive time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode an impressive time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky’s Sean Yates believes that Bradley Wiggins has yet to hit top form, with plans for the Criterium du Dauphine leader to reach optimal condition at the Tour de France this year.

Related Articles

Wiggins lauds new training philosophy

Evans and Wiggins in dress rehearsal for Tour de France

Video: Porte on racing with Wiggins

Dauphine: Wiggins and Sky dominate the Joux Plane

Video: Wiggins focused on the task in hand at Dauphiné

Yates, a former professional and now a team director at Sky, spoke after Sky demonstrated their stranglehold over the Dauphine field with a resounding performance on the Joux Plane on stage 6.

In this exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Yates also talks about Wiggin’s improving confidence since winning his first Dauphine title in 2011.
 