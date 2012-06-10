Yates: Wiggins hasn’t peaked yet
More to come at Tour de France
Team Sky’s Sean Yates believes that Bradley Wiggins has yet to hit top form, with plans for the Criterium du Dauphine leader to reach optimal condition at the Tour de France this year.
Yates, a former professional and now a team director at Sky, spoke after Sky demonstrated their stranglehold over the Dauphine field with a resounding performance on the Joux Plane on stage 6.
In this exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Yates also talks about Wiggin’s improving confidence since winning his first Dauphine title in 2011.
