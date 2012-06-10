Yates: Wiggins hasn’t peaked yet

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins extended his lead in the Dauphine after a smashing time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky set the pace for Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins maintained his lead in the GC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode an impressive time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky’s Sean Yates believes that Bradley Wiggins has yet to hit top form, with plans for the Criterium du Dauphine leader to reach optimal condition at the Tour de France this year.

Yates, a former professional and now a team director at Sky, spoke after Sky demonstrated their stranglehold over the Dauphine field with a resounding performance on the Joux Plane on stage 6.

In this exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Yates also talks about Wiggin’s improving confidence since winning his first Dauphine title in 2011.

