Yates brothers offered new contracts at Orica GreenEdge

Image 1 of 3 The win goes to Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain) makes his way to the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 3 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) had a nasty fall in the final kilometers of today's stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Orica GreenEdge team are looking to extend contracts with both Adam and Simon Yates for an additional year. The brothers signed two-year deals with the Australian team at the start of this year but after successful neo-pro seasons for both riders Orica have offered the pair a new deal with additional year included.

"We're still in negotiations but we're definitely looking to extend their contracts," Matt White told Cyclingnews.

An additional year on their contracts would allow the team and the brothers to focus entirely on racing and their development next season.

"The results they've both been getting are a lot better than what we expect from neo-pros and we ? know that other teams are definitely interested so when neo-pros come out and surpass expectations in their first years, like Adam and Simon have, then we feel it's right to reward them."

Simon Yates started the season strongly with 12th overall the Tour of the Basque Country. He backed that up with seventh in the Tour of Slovenia and third in the national road race. He was a shock inclusion in the Tour de France but raced through the first two weeks of the race before the team withdrew him.

His sibling Adam claimed the Tout of Turkey in May before taking fifth in the Tour of California, sixth in the Dauphine and fifth in the Giro della Toscana. He is currently competing in the Vuelta a Espana.

"The guys have chosen a team where they wanted the most opportunities and they've chosen us because we can give them chances and because we can offer them great development," White added.

"They've both ridden GC at certain times in the year. Adam has obviously won the Tour of Turkey and had a sensational California and Dauphine, while Simon had a really solid Basque Country before his crash at the Tour of Turkey. They've both proven that they got the ability to ride GC, but as for what level in the future, time will tell but they've both shown that they're in the category of world class riders."

"The choice on the contracts is up to them, ultimately. It always is with the athletes."

"There are not that many GC guys, legitimate GC guys, going around so if you can sign them at a young age you can develop them at the right speed and integrate them into the team philosophy. It's harder to do that with a 30-year-old who has been a professional for eight years."

The team have signed few new signings for the start of the 2015 season, instead focusing on retaining the likes of Michael Matthews and Simon Gerrans on new contracts. One rider that White confirmed would be leaving the team is Matthew Goss, who failed to kick on from his time at HTC. The former Milan-San Remo winner will leave the team after three years with the team confirming that he would not be offered a new deal.

"We have twenty six guys locked in and there are only a couple of guys leaving the team with one of them being Matthew Goss."