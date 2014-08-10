RideLondon Video: Simon Yates on his WorldTour debut

Image 1 of 3 Simon Yates rides home after a day in the break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Simon Yates , Orica-GreenEDGE working hard to catch the two leaders. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Englishman Simon Yates has had a successful neo-pro season with Orica-GreenEdge on the WorldTour circuit, which included a last-minute start at the Tour de France in July.

He has had some bad luck with a broken collarbone at the Tour of Turkey in April but he was able to bounce back for the Tour de Slovenie and the national championships, before getting the Tour call-up. Although the team made the difficult decision to send the 21-year-old home a week early from the French Grand Tour, directeur sport if Matt White called his performance, which included breakaway rides and top-notch domestique work, a “ten out of ten”.

Yates was on the start line at the Prudential RideLondon Classic on Sunday, where he spoke in detail about his season with Orica-GreenEdge.

“It was a bit unfortunate to break my collarbone at the Tour of Turkey, but overall [my season] has been well," he said. "It was a blessing in disguise really, and I went to the Tour de France because of it, and through different circumstances ... and here we are back in London.”

Watch our latest video to find out more about neo-pro Simon Yates and his ambitions for the remainder of the 2014 season.

