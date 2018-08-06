Wyss signs for Dimension Data - News shorts

Image 1 of 4 Danilo Wyss of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Cyril Gautier (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Antoine Duchesne (Groupama FDJ) is the 2018 National road champ (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 4 A very happy Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) (Image credit: ASO)

Dimension Data have announced their second signing with Danilo Wyss confirmed for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Wyss joins the South African squad after spending his entire 11-year career with BMC Racing, following the bike brand which is set to supply the team from next year.

A Swiss rider, Wyss is an important signing for the new bike supplier, he will also provide a depth of knowledge to the team. Dimension Data confirmed last week that they had signed Classics rider Michael Valgren on a two-year deal.

"I'm really happy to take on this new challenge. I have been riding on BMC bikes for 11 years now and it's really nice to keep that particular story going, as BMC will also be the new bike supplier for Team Dimension Data," Wyss said in a team press release.

"We will, of course, look to be successful on the road but I also really like the way in which the team supports the Qhubeka charity. I realise that I'm very lucky to be able to live my passion by being on the bike and this new opportunity means that I will be able to help others through the team, as well as through Qhubeka."

Gautier to Vital Concept

Vital Concept have announced the signing of Cyril Gautier on a two-year contract. The move brings the Breton rider back to home soil, having started his career with Bretagne-Armor Lux [now Fortuneo-Samsic] in 2007.

Gautier spent the large majority of his career so far with Jean-Rene Bernaudaeu's Bouygues Telecom team but moved to AG2R La Mondiale in 2016. He has worked predominantly as a support rider but has a few victories to his name, including the 2016 Paris-Camembert and a stage of the 2017 Tour du Limousin.

"In the last three years, I have often worked for Romain Bardet and this has taught me to race constantly in the front, to be proactive in the bunch," said Gautier. "In my new team, I will be able to inculcate this to my teammates, warning them of the dangers or risks of echelons if necessary, without leaving my good mood. I think I'm nice to live with and I think I will blend well in this group where the atmosphere seems excellent."

Vital Concept, which made its debut this season, also confirmed the signing of Jimmy Turgis from Cofidis last week.

Duchesne extends with Groupama-FDJ

Canadian champion Antoine Duchesne has added a further two years to his contract with Groupama-FDJ, the team has announced.

The 26-year-old Duchesne, who is currently riding the Tour de Pologne, joined the French squad at the start of this season after four seasons with Europcar/Direct Energie. He is a former winner of the mountains classification at Paris-Nice and took the biggest victory of his career this season when he claimed the Canadian national road title.

Duchesne is one of a number of extensions that Groupama-FDJ have secured this season with Arnaud Demare, David Gaudu, Olivier Le Gac and Marc Sarreau all penning new deals with the team.

Astana sign youngster Natarov

The 21-year-old Kazakhstan rider Yuriy Natarov will step up to WorldTour level after penning a two-year deal with the Astana squad.

Natarov has been riding with the Continental squad Astana City for the past three seasons and finished third in the under 23 time trial at last year's Asian Championships. He finished 10th overall at the under 23 Giro d'Italia earlier this year.

"I am very pleased that such a great team as Astana showed its interest in me and showed confidence by offering me the first professional contract," Natarov said in a team press release. "I am happy to start next year as part of one of the best teams in the world. After several years in the continental teams, Astana gives me a chance to try myself on a professional level. This is my sweet dream to perform in the jersey of Astana Pro Team and now this dream come true."

