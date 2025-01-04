Wout van Aert makes victory gesture for son as he carries momentum into World Cup debut in Dendermonde

Belgian celebrates first cyclocross victory of the season with salute for son's fourth birthday

Wout van Aert celebrates his son Georges' fourth birthday as he crosses the finish line in Gullegem as the winner on Saturday (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) didn't hold back at the Superprestige round in Gullegem as he powered through the mud for his first cyclocross race win in 12 months, just 24 hours ahead of the World Cup in Dendermonde.

In his second start of the 2024-2025 cyclocross season, Van Aert delivered an unexpected victory on Saturday, going clear of second-placed Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) on the final lap. 

