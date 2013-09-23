Worlds: Tuft withdraws from elite men's time trial

Image 1 of 3 Svein Tuft heads up the Orica-GreenEdge assault on the Tour's team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Maxime Monfort (RadioShack) takes on a descent on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Gianni Meersman rides to second place (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Canada's Svein Tuft announced today that he has withdrawn from Wednesday's elite men's time trial world championship, citing the physical and mental exhaustion of his heavy workload this season. The 36-year-old Canadian helped his Orica-GreenEdge trade team earn the silver medal in the team time trial on Sunday and there was already doubt following that event that he'd contest Wednesday's 56.8km individual time trial.

"I've decided to pull myself from the individual time trial scheduled for September 25," said Tuft in a statement from his national federation. "Ever since the Tour de France, I've found myself running on fumes and after Sunday's effort for the team time trial, I've spent everything out on the road. The specific training required for the TTT is of a very different nature and in being realistic with myself, I feel I'm not at the level that the physical and mental energy of an individual effort over an hour requires.

"I will head back home in Andorra and rest up for my final race of the year, Duo Normand, with my team mate Luke Durbridge. I wish all the Canadians racing this next week all the best."

It's been a long season for Tuft, who kicked off his racing schedule in January in Argentina at the Tour de San Luis and later completed two Grand Tours - the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

Tuft was slated to be Canada's only participant in Wednesday's elite men's individual time trial and there will be no substitution in his place.

Meermsan out, Monfort in for Belgium's elite men's road race team

Defending elite men's road race world champion Philippe Gilbert has had another slight change to his supporting cast as Maxime Monfort has replaced Gianni Meersman in Belgium's seven-rider roster. Meersman, 27, is suffering from gastroenteritis and has withdrawn from Sunday's 272km world championship road race.

Monfort, 30, had expressed his displeasure on Twitter that Serge Pauwels, rather than himself, had been chosen to replace Dries Devenyns on Belgium's road race world championship squad, but now that Meersman, too, is out he'll get his chance to represent his country on Sunday.

"I'm definitely excited," Monfort told Sporza. "I'll ride in Florence 100 percent for our team and our leader Philippe Gilbert."