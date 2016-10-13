Worlds coverage and Team Sky under the spotlight in latest Cyclingnews Podcast

The Worlds TTT crossed the desert to get to the Pearl in Doha (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast focused on the 2016 UCI Road World Championships in Doha, with analysis of the continuing controversy surrounding Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins thrown in for good measure.

Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson is joined by Procycling magazine editor Ed Pickering and Cyclingnews writer Patrick Fletcher to dissect the racing in Qatar, with guests Mark Cavendish and Allan Peiper sharing their most memorable Worlds moments.

We also hear from Ryan Mullen, who was a surprise fifth in the men's time trial, Annemiek Van Vleuten, who continued her remarkable comeback from her Olympic crash with fifth in the women's TT, and Tom Steels, who directed Etixx-QuickStep to a third team time trial title.

The team discuss the action we've seen so far, from the racing to the wider issues such as the stifling heat in the Gulf and the embarrassment of the lack of spectators and atmosphere. We also look ahead to this weekend's road races, previewing the courses and the contenders for the rainbow jerseys and making predictions that will probably prove well wide of the mark.

Finally, we examine - and bemoan the lack of transparency in - the latest developments in the controversy surrounding Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins after details emerged of a 'medical package' that Sky paid a member of British Cycling to transport from the UK to France on the final day of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

