World team time trial title is the highlight of my career, says van Garderen

Image 1 of 2 BMC Racing team compete in the men's team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Team BMC start as one of the favourites for Sunday's TTT (Image credit: Sirotti)

Three editions in, the addition of the trade team time trial to the World Championships programme has perhaps yet to fire the imagination of the general public, but Tejay van Garderen was in no doubt about its importance to the riders themselves after his BMC squad landed the 2014 title in Ponferrada.



