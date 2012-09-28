World Cup Champ Gwin highlights SoCal CycleFest fundraiser

Aaron Gwin storms to a second consecutive World Cup overall title (Image credit: Trek World Racing)

The 2012-13 SoCal High School Mountain Bike Racing season starts November 17, 2012, with the much-anticipated SoCal CycleFest, a gala event - with guest star Aaron Gwin - supporting a youth cycling program in the region. The Board of Directors of the SoCal High School Cycling League is proud to announce that this year's CycleFest will take place at Meanda Grove in Riverside.

This fifth annual event will include dinner and both silent and live auctions. Highlights of the auction include a fully supported four-day mountain bike trip for two on the White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park by Western Spirit Cycling Adventures, a Specialized Carve, and a Turner Flux with Fox fork. The event will include presentations by two SoCal League student-athletes discussing their experiences in the League. The League will also be awarding its first ever Community Impact Award to Jim McIlvain and Mountain Bike Action Magazine for their ongoing work of bringing the SoCal League and high school mountain biking to a broader audience.

A highlight of the evening will be a special guest interview with reigning two-time World Cup Downhill Champion Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing). Gwin is looking forward to CycleFest 2012.

"There's a long history of mountain bike racing in the US. I was fortunate to be exposed to bicycle racing at a young age, and it's helped me achieve the goals I've set in my career. High school mountain bike leagues are very important, and they deserve to be on the same level as the traditional stick and ball sports in schools."

Matt Gunnell, the Executive Director of the SoCal League, is confident this will be an event to remember. "I'm thrilled to be able to present high school mountain biking in such a great setting with so many great supporters," he said. "As the SoCal League enters its fifth season, we are truly becoming a fixture in the southern California high school sporting scene. But we are growing the organization with a combination of generous sponsors and donors as we receive no school district funding. Come attend our gala dinner and support our goals of growing strong student-athletes and lifelong cyclists!"

Tickets for Saturday night's gala dinner event are now available at $100. Group tables of 10 are also available and come with additional recognition.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event website at www.socaldirt.org/events/cyclefest.