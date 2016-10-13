World Championships: Cummings and Dowsett miss the top-ten

Image 1 of 5 Stephen Cummings (Great Britain) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Stephen Cummings (Great Britain) riding into the desert (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) rides to 12th (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Stephen Cummings (Great Britain) wore a camelbak during the TT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) also went with a camelbak (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

British duo Steve Cummings and Alex Dowsett started the elite men's 40km time trial at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships in Doha with the ambition of making a mark but ultimately came up short. Dowsett finished in 12th place, 2:11 minutes down on winner Tony Martin of Germany, while Cummings was 25th at 2:48 minutes.

Much has been made of the heat in Doha but with the duo both wearing camelbak's during the race to help with hydration, Dowsett explained there was no fault with his preparation and performed to the best of his abilities on the day.

"It was warm, as expected," Dowsett said. "It was alright for me. I think I managed myself well and I'm not sure I could have done a lot more."

The race was Dowsett's fifth since making his elite Worlds debut in 2012 when he finished in eighth place with Martin also winning the rainbow jersey. The 28-year-old's 12th place in Doha was his best result since that debut.

Assessing his race, Cummings explained that "I think on the day what I had was OK, it wasn't super," he said. The 35-year-old was unable to improve upon his 14th place from the 2015 Worlds but matched his 25th place from his Worlds ITT debut from 2008.

"I have been up and down in training in the last few weeks, so it is difficult to judge but on the day I got out everything I had. Like I said, it wasn't a super day. You can't expect a lot if you don't have a super day here at the worlds," he added of his performance.

Like Dowsett, Cummings added that he was prepared for the hot weather and the conditions on the course were no different for him compared to the other 66 starters.

"The heat is a limiting factor but I have been here long enough to adapt as well as I could. It's difficult then because you lose your threshold," he said.

"What you can produce at 20-25 degrees is different to what you produce at 30-35 degrees and you don't have too much time to go out and test. It's a nice challenge, the same for everyone."

Cummings and Dowsett will next line up in the road race Sunday as Great Britain aim to claim the rainbow jersey with 2011 champion Mark Cavendish.