World champions Charre and Feniak change teams

Image 1 of 3 Morgane Charre (Passion Velo.fr) racing for the first time in her world champ's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 2012 junior downhill world champion Holly Feniak (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 3 of 3 Holly Feniak atop the podium at the 2012 junior downhill Worlds (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team)

Both the current elite and junior women's downhill world champions have switched teams for the 2013 season. Elite champ Morgane Charre will race for MS Mondraker while junior champ Holly Feniak has signed with Hutchinson UR.

Charre will race for MS Mondraker after having made the move from Passion Vélo. Charre joins Damien Spagnolo, Markus Pekoll and Innes Graham on the Austrian-based squad according to the 2013 UCI elite team rosters published yesterday.

"This new adventure begins," Charre told universalbikeracing.com. "We will have a test session at the end of the month in the south of France."

Feniak joins the Hutchinson UR's continuing riders Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah, Fabien "Cousinié and Guillaume Cauvin.

"The biggest news is that we are very happy to welcome Holly Feniak, last season's junior world champion," read a recent statement from Hutchinson UR.

The UCI Downhill World Cup does not get under until early June at Fort William, Scotland.