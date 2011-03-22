World Champion Hermida ok after crash

World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team)

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) can breathe easy again after a crash at the Open de Espana cross country race in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday. His injured wrist is already feeling better, and he is expected to resume racing again this weekend at the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race in South Africa.

The World Champion was leading Sunday's race on the second last lap when he crashed hard and injured his wrist, which he had apparently used to break his fall.

"Sunday night I could rest, and yesterday I went out riding on my mountain bike. I checked how it was feeling, and I realized nothing was broken," said Hermida. "As the hours go by, I feel better."

"I haven't crashed that badly in a long time, and I was scared at first. I thought that this part of my season as the World Champion might be over." Hermida has been enjoying racing in the rainbow stripes for the first time in his career.

Hermida will be back to racing on Sunday at the opening stage of the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race.