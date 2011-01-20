Hermida, Absalon, Schurter to kick off season at Maremma Cup

Image 1 of 5 Top pros, with organizer Thomas Frischknecht, on the start line of the 2010 Maremma Cup (Image credit: CPSC) Image 2 of 5 Maremma Cup racers at the start (Image credit: CPSC) Image 3 of 5 The Multivan Merida Team will return to the Maremma Cup (Image credit: CPSC) Image 4 of 5 SRAM athletes show up for the Maremma Cup (Image credit: CPSC) Image 5 of 5 And they're off for the start of the Maremma Cup (Image credit: CPSC)

Some of the world's top cross country racers will be attending the 2011 XX Maremma Cup, an important early-season European event. World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida, World Cup champion Nino Schurter, two-time Olympic Gold medallist Julien Absalon and Italian star Marco Fontana are some of the confirmed racers for the events in Massa Marittima, Italy, from February 26 to March 6.

"We are proud to present the second edition of the XX Maremma Cup powered by SRAM as an hors category cross country event, the highest level for a race below a World Cup event,"said organizer and mountain bike legend Thomas Frischknecht.

Teams like Scott-Swisspower, Multivan Merida, Cannondale Factory Racing and Orbea have chosen the XX Maremma Cup as their debut for the new racing season. They'll test their new bikes and equipment on a world class course with top level racing.

"We are lucky to have the best ingredients to organize the kick off of the 2011 mountain bike season. With ... the best riders from over 15 nations we have a true get together of the mountain bike racing scene," said Frischknecht. "Combined with the good food, great region and sun of Tuscany, it makes for a real nice happening. And the riding in Maremma is just spectacular!"





2011 Maremma Cup

February 26: Elite "short race", Massa Marittima

February 27: Cross Country (UCI category 2) Massa Marittima

March 1: Elite "short race", Porto Santo Stefano

March 2: Elite "short race", Grosseto

March 3: Elite "short race", Arci dosso Monte Amiata

March 4: Elite "short race" Massa Marittima

March 5: Cross Country (UCI category HC), Massa Marittima

For more information on the Maremma Cup, visit www.maremmacup.com.