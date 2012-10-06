World champion Albert finding form ahead of Superprestige

Image 1 of 4 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) won in a muddy 'cross in Laarn (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Nys and Albert tackle the sand in Neerpelt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Bart Wellens, Niels Albert and Rob Peeters were the top three in Laarne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 Niels Albert in the World Cup lead in 2011 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Sven Nys (Landboukrediet-Euphony) is undoubtedly the master of the Superprestige series. He’s won the overall title for the past three seasons and has an impressive tally of 11 titles that extends back to his first win in 1999 however, the young reigning world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) is ready to challenge his older rival once again.

Albert took his fourth win of the year which is his second for the season when he won Saturday’s warm-up race ahead of the opening round of the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde. Albert won the muddy race ahead of Bart Wellens and and Rob Peeters.

“This was the heaviest cross until now,” said Albert to Nieuwsblad after finishing the race that tested the riders skills in the difficult conditions.

It’s Sunday’s race that will really determine where Albert’s form lies. Nys finished in fourth place on the day but his credentials in the Superprestige series insist that he’ll be ready come race day.

“I rode my own fast pace imposed and apparently it went too fast for the others," Albert said jokingly.

“It was a heavy cross, the worst of the season so far but I had a good feeling. I'm ready for Ruddervoorde. The full circles that I have driven, will not change. If Saturday is good then I hope to be the same on Sunday.”