Woodruff extends Pro XCT lead while Wells' margin shrinks

Image 1 of 3

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) chased in 2nd place for most of the race.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)
Image 2 of 3

After a half lap, Todd Wells (Specialized) had a 30-second lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 3

The women's field at the start of the 2013 Missoula Pro XCT.

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) extended her lead in the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) women's standings, while Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) saw his advantage reduced in the men's standings after a thrilling day of racing at the Missoula XC on June 22 in Missoula, Montana.

Women

Woodruff finished second in the elite women's race behind Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air Cannondale) in Missoula and extended her cushion in the Pro XCT women's standings, from 50 to 218 points, with three races remaining on the calendar. Erica Tingey (Jamis), 23rd in Missoula, remains in second place in the standings with 487 points. Ascending to third place by virtue of a fifth-place showing over the weekend was Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club), who now has a season total of 461 points. The top five in the women's standings are rounded out by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth with 445 points, and Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) who enters the top five with 440 points after crossing the line in fourth place in Missoula.

Men

In the elite men's race, Wells recorded a sixth-place finish in Missoula but saw his Pro XCT men's standings lead over Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) shrink to just 15 points after Bishop finished ahead of him in fourth place. It's shaping up for an exciting final three races on the calendar with Wells holding a slim 960-945 edge on Bishop. Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) remains in third place with 433 points and Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) maintains his fourth-place position with 375 points. A seventh-place finish in Missoula by Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) propels him into fifth place in the standings with 365 points.

Team

The performances by Mata and Bishop in Missoula helped Sho-Air/Cannondale take over the top spot in the Pro XCT team standings. With three races remaining on the calendar, Sho-Air Cannondale holds a 1626-1450 advantage over Specialized Racing. Trek Factory Racing remains in third place with 1165 points, followed by Kenda/Felt in fourth place with 549 points and BMC Development in fifth place with 480 points.

Standings

Men's Pro XCT standings after round 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells830pts
2Jeremiah Bishop795
3Benjamin Sonntag433
4Ryan Woodall375
5Sam Schultz280
6Cameron Jette273
7Daniel Mcconnell250
8Mitchell Hoke245
9Alexander Grant201
10Raphael Gagne200
11Tristan Uhl195
12Ryan Trebon190
12Derek Zandstra190
13Zachary Valdez*181
14Miguel Martinez175
15Antoine Caron*165
16Robert Mccarty158
17Colin Cares156
18Geoff Kabush150
19Adam Morka144
20Casey Williams*133
21Barry Wicks130
22Lukas Flückiger115
23Travis110
24Kerry Werner*107
25Russell Finsterwald*101
26Max Plaxton100
27Macky Franklin98
27Kris Sneddon98
28Christoph Sauser90
29Menso De Jong84
30Stephen Ettinger80
30Victor Alber80
31Cole Oberman78
32Peter Glassford77
33Jason Sager75
34Rotem Ishay73
35Shawn Milne71
36Omar Fraser70
36Payson Mcelveen*70
37Thomas Turner69
38Clinton Claassen64
39Howard Grotts*60
39Sid Taberlay60
40Jason Siegle57
41Keegan Swenson*55
41Emil Lindgren55
42Tristan Cowie54
43Michael Zanetti*50
44Elliot Reinecke40
44Sean Donovan40
44Joseph Maloney40
44Josejuan Escarcega40
44Colin Osborn40
45Kalan Beisel38
45Charles Jenkins38
46Jacob Albrecht*37
46Ivan Lizardi37
47Miguel Valadez36
48Alex Ryan35
48Garet Steinmetz35
48Kohei Yamamoto35
49William Melone34
50Connor Mccutcheon*32
50Taylor Smith*32
51Michiel Van Der Heijden*30
51Joel Titius*30
52Sean Leader29
52Jakub Valigura29
53Drew Edsall28
53Ryan Chandler28
54Gerald Drummond*26
54David Hanes26
55Michael Danish25
56Davis Bentley*24
56Ignacio Torres*24
57Matt Gordon23
58Bryan Fawley22
58Brian Matter22
59Riley Howard*21
59Tanner Hurst*21
60Ernie Watenpaugh19
60David Flaten*19
60Jeremy Martin*19
61Dana Weber18
61Osias Lozano18
61Samuel Morrison18
61Jonathan Sundt18
62Craig Wohlschlaeger17
62Kyle Taylor17
62Conrad Stoltz17
62Martin Cox17
63Jaroslav Kulhavy16
63Mathieu Bilodeau16
63Filippo Barbieri16
64Ely Woody15
65Carl Decker14
65Derek Hermon14
65Nathan Guerra14
65Michael Hosey14
66Sam Chovan13
66Eliel Anttila*13
67Nathan Brown12
67Kevin Bradford-Parish12
67Jim Hewett12
68Blake Harlan11
68Sepp Kuss*11
69Brad Wilhelm10
69Matthew Freeman10
69Keith Hargis10
70Billy Wood9
70Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*9
71Paul Freiwald8
72Josh Carlson6
72Nick Truitt6
72Miguel Ramos6
73Hal Helbock5
73Garnet Vertican5
73Adam Looney5
74Craig Kunz4
74Ryan Geiger*4
75Sam Gross*3
76Wiley Mosley2
76Thomas Bundgaard2
77Alex Wild*1

Women's Pro XCT standings after round 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Woodruff505pts
2Erica Tingey455
3Emily Batty445
4Lea Davison410
5Annie Last375
6Judy Freeman321
7Nina Baum300
8Erin Huck290
9Rebecca Henderson*265
10Lesley Paterson250
11Christina Gokey-Smith230
12Marianne Vos175
12Pua Mata175
12Evelyn Dong175
13Larissa Fitchett173
14Caroline Mani152
15Rebecca Gross150
15Annika Langvad150
16Shayna Powless*138
17Amanda Sin134
18Catherine Pendrel130
19Erica Zaveta115
19Georgia Gould115
20Karlee Gendron*105
21Jamie Busch101
22Kelli Emmett100
22Catherine Peacock100
22Mikaela Kofman100
23Erin Alders97
24Emily Shields*90
24Katerina Nash90
25Tereza Hurikova80
26Lisa Uranga76
27Krista Park70
28Beth Utley69
29Victoria Barclay65
30Kata Skaggs62
31Vanessa Humic61
32Katherine Sherwin55
32Sarah Ruth Jansen55
33Sydney Fox50
33Amy Beisel50
34Deidre York*45
35Deyanira Guerrero40
35Anna Dvorak40
36Kelsey Withrow35
37Amanda Carey27
37Jill Behlen*27
38Teal Stetson-Lee24
39Mical Dyck22
40Lorenza Morfin19
41Rebecca Rusch18
42Maghalie Rochette*12
43Laura Bietola*11
44Selene Yeager10
45Haley Smith*9
46Tracy Moseley8
47Abby Strigel5
48Heidi Rentz4
49Kaila Hart*3

Team Pro XCT standings after round 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air/Cannondale1626pts
2Specialized Racing1450
3Trek Factory1165
4Kenda/Felt549
5BMC Development480
6Kona373
7Luna Pro Team345