Woodruff extends Pro XCT lead while Wells' margin shrinks
Standings updated after Missoula XC round
Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) extended her lead in the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) women's standings, while Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) saw his advantage reduced in the men's standings after a thrilling day of racing at the Missoula XC on June 22 in Missoula, Montana.
Women
Woodruff finished second in the elite women's race behind Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air Cannondale) in Missoula and extended her cushion in the Pro XCT women's standings, from 50 to 218 points, with three races remaining on the calendar. Erica Tingey (Jamis), 23rd in Missoula, remains in second place in the standings with 487 points. Ascending to third place by virtue of a fifth-place showing over the weekend was Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club), who now has a season total of 461 points. The top five in the women's standings are rounded out by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth with 445 points, and Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) who enters the top five with 440 points after crossing the line in fourth place in Missoula.
Men
In the elite men's race, Wells recorded a sixth-place finish in Missoula but saw his Pro XCT men's standings lead over Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) shrink to just 15 points after Bishop finished ahead of him in fourth place. It's shaping up for an exciting final three races on the calendar with Wells holding a slim 960-945 edge on Bishop. Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) remains in third place with 433 points and Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) maintains his fourth-place position with 375 points. A seventh-place finish in Missoula by Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) propels him into fifth place in the standings with 365 points.
Team
The performances by Mata and Bishop in Missoula helped Sho-Air/Cannondale take over the top spot in the Pro XCT team standings. With three races remaining on the calendar, Sho-Air Cannondale holds a 1626-1450 advantage over Specialized Racing. Trek Factory Racing remains in third place with 1165 points, followed by Kenda/Felt in fourth place with 549 points and BMC Development in fifth place with 480 points.
Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells
|830
|pts
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop
|795
|3
|Benjamin Sonntag
|433
|4
|Ryan Woodall
|375
|5
|Sam Schultz
|280
|6
|Cameron Jette
|273
|7
|Daniel Mcconnell
|250
|8
|Mitchell Hoke
|245
|9
|Alexander Grant
|201
|10
|Raphael Gagne
|200
|11
|Tristan Uhl
|195
|12
|Ryan Trebon
|190
|12
|Derek Zandstra
|190
|13
|Zachary Valdez*
|181
|14
|Miguel Martinez
|175
|15
|Antoine Caron*
|165
|16
|Robert Mccarty
|158
|17
|Colin Cares
|156
|18
|Geoff Kabush
|150
|19
|Adam Morka
|144
|20
|Casey Williams*
|133
|21
|Barry Wicks
|130
|22
|Lukas Flückiger
|115
|23
|Travis
|110
|24
|Kerry Werner*
|107
|25
|Russell Finsterwald*
|101
|26
|Max Plaxton
|100
|27
|Macky Franklin
|98
|27
|Kris Sneddon
|98
|28
|Christoph Sauser
|90
|29
|Menso De Jong
|84
|30
|Stephen Ettinger
|80
|30
|Victor Alber
|80
|31
|Cole Oberman
|78
|32
|Peter Glassford
|77
|33
|Jason Sager
|75
|34
|Rotem Ishay
|73
|35
|Shawn Milne
|71
|36
|Omar Fraser
|70
|36
|Payson Mcelveen*
|70
|37
|Thomas Turner
|69
|38
|Clinton Claassen
|64
|39
|Howard Grotts*
|60
|39
|Sid Taberlay
|60
|40
|Jason Siegle
|57
|41
|Keegan Swenson*
|55
|41
|Emil Lindgren
|55
|42
|Tristan Cowie
|54
|43
|Michael Zanetti*
|50
|44
|Elliot Reinecke
|40
|44
|Sean Donovan
|40
|44
|Joseph Maloney
|40
|44
|Josejuan Escarcega
|40
|44
|Colin Osborn
|40
|45
|Kalan Beisel
|38
|45
|Charles Jenkins
|38
|46
|Jacob Albrecht*
|37
|46
|Ivan Lizardi
|37
|47
|Miguel Valadez
|36
|48
|Alex Ryan
|35
|48
|Garet Steinmetz
|35
|48
|Kohei Yamamoto
|35
|49
|William Melone
|34
|50
|Connor Mccutcheon*
|32
|50
|Taylor Smith*
|32
|51
|Michiel Van Der Heijden*
|30
|51
|Joel Titius*
|30
|52
|Sean Leader
|29
|52
|Jakub Valigura
|29
|53
|Drew Edsall
|28
|53
|Ryan Chandler
|28
|54
|Gerald Drummond*
|26
|54
|David Hanes
|26
|55
|Michael Danish
|25
|56
|Davis Bentley*
|24
|56
|Ignacio Torres*
|24
|57
|Matt Gordon
|23
|58
|Bryan Fawley
|22
|58
|Brian Matter
|22
|59
|Riley Howard*
|21
|59
|Tanner Hurst*
|21
|60
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|19
|60
|David Flaten*
|19
|60
|Jeremy Martin*
|19
|61
|Dana Weber
|18
|61
|Osias Lozano
|18
|61
|Samuel Morrison
|18
|61
|Jonathan Sundt
|18
|62
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|17
|62
|Kyle Taylor
|17
|62
|Conrad Stoltz
|17
|62
|Martin Cox
|17
|63
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|16
|63
|Mathieu Bilodeau
|16
|63
|Filippo Barbieri
|16
|64
|Ely Woody
|15
|65
|Carl Decker
|14
|65
|Derek Hermon
|14
|65
|Nathan Guerra
|14
|65
|Michael Hosey
|14
|66
|Sam Chovan
|13
|66
|Eliel Anttila*
|13
|67
|Nathan Brown
|12
|67
|Kevin Bradford-Parish
|12
|67
|Jim Hewett
|12
|68
|Blake Harlan
|11
|68
|Sepp Kuss*
|11
|69
|Brad Wilhelm
|10
|69
|Matthew Freeman
|10
|69
|Keith Hargis
|10
|70
|Billy Wood
|9
|70
|Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*
|9
|71
|Paul Freiwald
|8
|72
|Josh Carlson
|6
|72
|Nick Truitt
|6
|72
|Miguel Ramos
|6
|73
|Hal Helbock
|5
|73
|Garnet Vertican
|5
|73
|Adam Looney
|5
|74
|Craig Kunz
|4
|74
|Ryan Geiger*
|4
|75
|Sam Gross*
|3
|76
|Wiley Mosley
|2
|76
|Thomas Bundgaard
|2
|77
|Alex Wild*
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Woodruff
|505
|pts
|2
|Erica Tingey
|455
|3
|Emily Batty
|445
|4
|Lea Davison
|410
|5
|Annie Last
|375
|6
|Judy Freeman
|321
|7
|Nina Baum
|300
|8
|Erin Huck
|290
|9
|Rebecca Henderson*
|265
|10
|Lesley Paterson
|250
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|230
|12
|Marianne Vos
|175
|12
|Pua Mata
|175
|12
|Evelyn Dong
|175
|13
|Larissa Fitchett
|173
|14
|Caroline Mani
|152
|15
|Rebecca Gross
|150
|15
|Annika Langvad
|150
|16
|Shayna Powless*
|138
|17
|Amanda Sin
|134
|18
|Catherine Pendrel
|130
|19
|Erica Zaveta
|115
|19
|Georgia Gould
|115
|20
|Karlee Gendron*
|105
|21
|Jamie Busch
|101
|22
|Kelli Emmett
|100
|22
|Catherine Peacock
|100
|22
|Mikaela Kofman
|100
|23
|Erin Alders
|97
|24
|Emily Shields*
|90
|24
|Katerina Nash
|90
|25
|Tereza Hurikova
|80
|26
|Lisa Uranga
|76
|27
|Krista Park
|70
|28
|Beth Utley
|69
|29
|Victoria Barclay
|65
|30
|Kata Skaggs
|62
|31
|Vanessa Humic
|61
|32
|Katherine Sherwin
|55
|32
|Sarah Ruth Jansen
|55
|33
|Sydney Fox
|50
|33
|Amy Beisel
|50
|34
|Deidre York*
|45
|35
|Deyanira Guerrero
|40
|35
|Anna Dvorak
|40
|36
|Kelsey Withrow
|35
|37
|Amanda Carey
|27
|37
|Jill Behlen*
|27
|38
|Teal Stetson-Lee
|24
|39
|Mical Dyck
|22
|40
|Lorenza Morfin
|19
|41
|Rebecca Rusch
|18
|42
|Maghalie Rochette*
|12
|43
|Laura Bietola*
|11
|44
|Selene Yeager
|10
|45
|Haley Smith*
|9
|46
|Tracy Moseley
|8
|47
|Abby Strigel
|5
|48
|Heidi Rentz
|4
|49
|Kaila Hart*
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho-Air/Cannondale
|1626
|pts
|2
|Specialized Racing
|1450
|3
|Trek Factory
|1165
|4
|Kenda/Felt
|549
|5
|BMC Development
|480
|6
|Kona
|373
|7
|Luna Pro Team
|345
