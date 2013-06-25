Woodruff extends Pro XCT lead while Wells' margin shrinks

Image 1 of 3 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) chased in 2nd place for most of the race. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 3 After a half lap, Todd Wells (Specialized) had a 30-second lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 The women's field at the start of the 2013 Missoula Pro XCT. (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) extended her lead in the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) women's standings, while Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) saw his advantage reduced in the men's standings after a thrilling day of racing at the Missoula XC on June 22 in Missoula, Montana.

Women

Woodruff finished second in the elite women's race behind Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air Cannondale) in Missoula and extended her cushion in the Pro XCT women's standings, from 50 to 218 points, with three races remaining on the calendar. Erica Tingey (Jamis), 23rd in Missoula, remains in second place in the standings with 487 points. Ascending to third place by virtue of a fifth-place showing over the weekend was Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club), who now has a season total of 461 points. The top five in the women's standings are rounded out by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth with 445 points, and Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) who enters the top five with 440 points after crossing the line in fourth place in Missoula.

Men

In the elite men's race, Wells recorded a sixth-place finish in Missoula but saw his Pro XCT men's standings lead over Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) shrink to just 15 points after Bishop finished ahead of him in fourth place. It's shaping up for an exciting final three races on the calendar with Wells holding a slim 960-945 edge on Bishop. Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) remains in third place with 433 points and Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) maintains his fourth-place position with 375 points. A seventh-place finish in Missoula by Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) propels him into fifth place in the standings with 365 points.

Team

The performances by Mata and Bishop in Missoula helped Sho-Air/Cannondale take over the top spot in the Pro XCT team standings. With three races remaining on the calendar, Sho-Air Cannondale holds a 1626-1450 advantage over Specialized Racing. Trek Factory Racing remains in third place with 1165 points, followed by Kenda/Felt in fourth place with 549 points and BMC Development in fifth place with 480 points.

Standings

Men's Pro XCT standings after round 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 830 pts 2 Jeremiah Bishop 795 3 Benjamin Sonntag 433 4 Ryan Woodall 375 5 Sam Schultz 280 6 Cameron Jette 273 7 Daniel Mcconnell 250 8 Mitchell Hoke 245 9 Alexander Grant 201 10 Raphael Gagne 200 11 Tristan Uhl 195 12 Ryan Trebon 190 12 Derek Zandstra 190 13 Zachary Valdez* 181 14 Miguel Martinez 175 15 Antoine Caron* 165 16 Robert Mccarty 158 17 Colin Cares 156 18 Geoff Kabush 150 19 Adam Morka 144 20 Casey Williams* 133 21 Barry Wicks 130 22 Lukas Flückiger 115 23 Travis 110 24 Kerry Werner* 107 25 Russell Finsterwald* 101 26 Max Plaxton 100 27 Macky Franklin 98 27 Kris Sneddon 98 28 Christoph Sauser 90 29 Menso De Jong 84 30 Stephen Ettinger 80 30 Victor Alber 80 31 Cole Oberman 78 32 Peter Glassford 77 33 Jason Sager 75 34 Rotem Ishay 73 35 Shawn Milne 71 36 Omar Fraser 70 36 Payson Mcelveen* 70 37 Thomas Turner 69 38 Clinton Claassen 64 39 Howard Grotts* 60 39 Sid Taberlay 60 40 Jason Siegle 57 41 Keegan Swenson* 55 41 Emil Lindgren 55 42 Tristan Cowie 54 43 Michael Zanetti* 50 44 Elliot Reinecke 40 44 Sean Donovan 40 44 Joseph Maloney 40 44 Josejuan Escarcega 40 44 Colin Osborn 40 45 Kalan Beisel 38 45 Charles Jenkins 38 46 Jacob Albrecht* 37 46 Ivan Lizardi 37 47 Miguel Valadez 36 48 Alex Ryan 35 48 Garet Steinmetz 35 48 Kohei Yamamoto 35 49 William Melone 34 50 Connor Mccutcheon* 32 50 Taylor Smith* 32 51 Michiel Van Der Heijden* 30 51 Joel Titius* 30 52 Sean Leader 29 52 Jakub Valigura 29 53 Drew Edsall 28 53 Ryan Chandler 28 54 Gerald Drummond* 26 54 David Hanes 26 55 Michael Danish 25 56 Davis Bentley* 24 56 Ignacio Torres* 24 57 Matt Gordon 23 58 Bryan Fawley 22 58 Brian Matter 22 59 Riley Howard* 21 59 Tanner Hurst* 21 60 Ernie Watenpaugh 19 60 David Flaten* 19 60 Jeremy Martin* 19 61 Dana Weber 18 61 Osias Lozano 18 61 Samuel Morrison 18 61 Jonathan Sundt 18 62 Craig Wohlschlaeger 17 62 Kyle Taylor 17 62 Conrad Stoltz 17 62 Martin Cox 17 63 Jaroslav Kulhavy 16 63 Mathieu Bilodeau 16 63 Filippo Barbieri 16 64 Ely Woody 15 65 Carl Decker 14 65 Derek Hermon 14 65 Nathan Guerra 14 65 Michael Hosey 14 66 Sam Chovan 13 66 Eliel Anttila* 13 67 Nathan Brown 12 67 Kevin Bradford-Parish 12 67 Jim Hewett 12 68 Blake Harlan 11 68 Sepp Kuss* 11 69 Brad Wilhelm 10 69 Matthew Freeman 10 69 Keith Hargis 10 70 Billy Wood 9 70 Juancarlos Nunezgalvan* 9 71 Paul Freiwald 8 72 Josh Carlson 6 72 Nick Truitt 6 72 Miguel Ramos 6 73 Hal Helbock 5 73 Garnet Vertican 5 73 Adam Looney 5 74 Craig Kunz 4 74 Ryan Geiger* 4 75 Sam Gross* 3 76 Wiley Mosley 2 76 Thomas Bundgaard 2 77 Alex Wild* 1

Women's Pro XCT standings after round 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Woodruff 505 pts 2 Erica Tingey 455 3 Emily Batty 445 4 Lea Davison 410 5 Annie Last 375 6 Judy Freeman 321 7 Nina Baum 300 8 Erin Huck 290 9 Rebecca Henderson* 265 10 Lesley Paterson 250 11 Christina Gokey-Smith 230 12 Marianne Vos 175 12 Pua Mata 175 12 Evelyn Dong 175 13 Larissa Fitchett 173 14 Caroline Mani 152 15 Rebecca Gross 150 15 Annika Langvad 150 16 Shayna Powless* 138 17 Amanda Sin 134 18 Catherine Pendrel 130 19 Erica Zaveta 115 19 Georgia Gould 115 20 Karlee Gendron* 105 21 Jamie Busch 101 22 Kelli Emmett 100 22 Catherine Peacock 100 22 Mikaela Kofman 100 23 Erin Alders 97 24 Emily Shields* 90 24 Katerina Nash 90 25 Tereza Hurikova 80 26 Lisa Uranga 76 27 Krista Park 70 28 Beth Utley 69 29 Victoria Barclay 65 30 Kata Skaggs 62 31 Vanessa Humic 61 32 Katherine Sherwin 55 32 Sarah Ruth Jansen 55 33 Sydney Fox 50 33 Amy Beisel 50 34 Deidre York* 45 35 Deyanira Guerrero 40 35 Anna Dvorak 40 36 Kelsey Withrow 35 37 Amanda Carey 27 37 Jill Behlen* 27 38 Teal Stetson-Lee 24 39 Mical Dyck 22 40 Lorenza Morfin 19 41 Rebecca Rusch 18 42 Maghalie Rochette* 12 43 Laura Bietola* 11 44 Selene Yeager 10 45 Haley Smith* 9 46 Tracy Moseley 8 47 Abby Strigel 5 48 Heidi Rentz 4 49 Kaila Hart* 3