Witnesses called in Rasmussen case against Rabobank

After the Arnhem court reached a stalemate in the case between Michael Rasmussen and his former team Rabobank in June this year, two witnesses will be called to give evidence on November 12.

The Dane is seeking damages of 5.6 million euro after being pulled from the 2007 Tour de France while in the yellow jersey after a series of whereabouts violations. He was subsequently sacked by Rabobank.

The basis is Rasmussen's suit is that he claims that the team was aware he was in Italy when he was supposed to be in Mexico from July 3, and because of this, Rabobank's dismissal was unwarranted. Rabobank's counterclaim is that they were unaware of the discrepancy until July 25.

De Telegraaf reports that the witnesses have not so far been named.

Rasmussen was given a back-dated ban by the Monaco Cycling Federation mid-2008, which was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2009 following his appeal. The climbing specialist returned to racing later that year. He currently rides for Christina Watches - Onfone.