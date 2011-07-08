Rasmussen sues Rabobank for 5.6 million Euro

Embattled Tour de France leader Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) (Image credit: Makoto Ayano)

Michael Rasmussen is suing Rabobank for 42 million Danish kroner, or about 5.6 million euro. He is claiming damages stemming from his dismissal from the team after the Tour de France 2007.

Rasmussen was wearing the yellow jersey in the Tour when he was removed from the race and he was subsequently fired by the Dutch team. He was later suspended for two years after it was found that he had lied about his whereabouts whilst training for the Tour.

In July 2008, a Dutch court ruled that while Rabobank had rightfully dismissed the Dane, it still owed him 715,000 euros.

“I won the first case,” Rasmussen told De Telegraaf. “However, the judge made a miscalculation.” That payment included his Tour de France bonus payment and two months of salary.

“My contract ran through the end of the year. Furthermore, I was missing out on 300,000 euros in signed criterium contracts plus sponsorships and contributions. Just based on that, I should be reimbursed 1.1 million euros.

“Now, however, I can demonstrate the consequences of the decision. If I had won the Tour I would have had a contract for several million for a few years. We demand more than 5.6 million. We are not looking too high.”

The hearing is expected to be held sometime this fall.