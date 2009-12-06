Williams Racing ready to roll in 2010

Image 1 of 2 Kyle Gritters is a member of Health Net's Tour of Taiwan contingent. Image 2 of 2 Jermiah Wiscovitch (right) on the podium at the Dana GP this year. (Image credit: Vero Image)

Williams Cycling will sponsor Southern California Velo club as it expands to include the Williams Racing pro men's team in 2010, with a squad to contest Southern California races, the USA Cycling road and criterium championships in addition to select National Racing Calendar (NRC) events.

The team includes Jeremiah Wiscovitch, Kyle Gritters, Curtis Gunn, Brandon Gritters, Nate Deibler and Joshua Webster, with Wiscovitch, Gunn and Kyle Gritters having previously ridden together with the Seasilver squad.

Wiscovitch has ridden at Continental level, having been a member of Rock Racing team, while Kyle Gritters spent three seasons at Health Net presented by Maxxis.

In addition to Williams Cycling as headline sponsor, the team will receive technical support from Cannondale, SRAM, Incycle, Giro, Hammer Nutrition, Sockguy and Serfas.