Wilier to sponsor SmartStop/Mountain Khakis

Italian bicycle maker Wilier Triestina will keep its planned presence in the United States by sponsoring the SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis UCI Continental men's team in 2013.

Wilier had planned to support Team Exergy, but that team's title sponsor announced in late November that it would no longer fund the squad.

"It was disappointing that the Exergy team dissolved late in 2012, as we had just come on as the bike sponsor," said Wilier USA President, Angelo Cilli. "However, this ended up being a blessing in disguise when the opportunity arose to work with the Smart Stop p/b Mountain Khakis team, as they are a consistently top--level US program."

"There was no way we could pass up the chance to work with riders like two-time Olympian Bobby Lea, Jackie Simes, the inimitable Adam Myerson and Canadian Crit Champion, Ben Chaddock. We expect 2013 to be a great season, and are proud to support these riders and their teammates."

The Mountain Khakis team rode Ridley bicycles in 2012.

Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis for 2013

Thomas Brown

Ben Chaddock (Canadian Criterium Champion)

Jon Hamblen

Isaac Howe (Winner 2012 USA Crits Old Pueblo Gran Prix, winner 2012 Sunny King Criterium)

Shane Kline

Travis Livermon ((2nd place 2012 Chris Thater Memorial Crit)

Bobby Lea (two-time Olympian on the track)

Chris Monteleone

Clay Murfet

Adam Myerson

Daniel Patten ((winner 2012 Wambeek-Ternat in Belgium)

Jackie Simes (winner 2012 Glencoe Grand Prix)

Frank Travieso (winner 2012 Beaufort Memorial Classic)

Chris Uberti

Curtis Winsor