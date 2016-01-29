Wildcards named for Gent-Wevelgem, Volta a Catalunya
CCC, Roompot, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Cofidis double up in WorldTour
Organisers of Gent-Wevelgem today announced the seven teams which will join the 18 WorldTour squads for the 78th edition of the race on March 27.
Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Wanty-Groupe Gobert represent the host country of Belgium, while their neighbors Team Roompot-Orangje Peloton will fly the Dutch colours. French teams Direct Energie and Cofidis made the list, as did the Italian Bardiani-CSF squad and CCC Sprandi Polkowice.
Organisers of the Volta a Catalunya also announced the wildcard teams for their 96th edition. The stage race begins March 21, and will include all 18 WorldTour teams as well as CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Cofidis, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Roompot, with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Team Roth and Verva-ActiveJet joining in.
WorldTour Teams for Gent-Wevelgem, Volta a Catalunya:
AG2R La Mondiale
Astana Pro team
BMC Racing Team
Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
Dimension Data
Etixx-Quickstep
FDJ
IAM Cycling
Lampre-Merida
Lotto Soudal
Movistar-Team
Orca-Greenedge
Team Giant-Alpecin
Team Katusha
Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
Team Sky
Tinkoff
Trek-Segafredo
Wildcard teams for Gent Wevelgem:
Roompot Orangje Peloton
Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Cofidis Solutions, Credits
CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Bardiani-CSF
Direct Energy Cycling Team
Wildcard teams for Volta a Catalunya
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Cofidis, Solutions Credits
CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Roompot-Oranje Peloton
Team Roth
Verva ActiveJet
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
