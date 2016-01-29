Wildcards named for Gent-Wevelgem, Volta a Catalunya

Image 1 of 5 The CCC Sprandi team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Wanty-Groupe Gobert training in Spain (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 3 of 5 Team Cofidis on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 The French connection: Voeckler, Coquard, Chavanel and Sicard (Image credit: Direct Energie Team) Image 5 of 5 The 2016 Roompot team tested the SRAM HydroR brakes during training in Calpe (Image credit: oompot Oranje Peloton/Cor Vos)

Organisers of Gent-Wevelgem today announced the seven teams which will join the 18 WorldTour squads for the 78th edition of the race on March 27.

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Wanty-Groupe Gobert represent the host country of Belgium, while their neighbors Team Roompot-Orangje Peloton will fly the Dutch colours. French teams Direct Energie and Cofidis made the list, as did the Italian Bardiani-CSF squad and CCC Sprandi Polkowice.

Organisers of the Volta a Catalunya also announced the wildcard teams for their 96th edition. The stage race begins March 21, and will include all 18 WorldTour teams as well as CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Cofidis, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Roompot, with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Team Roth and Verva-ActiveJet joining in.

WorldTour Teams for Gent-Wevelgem, Volta a Catalunya:



AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro team

BMC Racing Team

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team

Dimension Data

Etixx-Quickstep

FDJ

IAM Cycling

Lampre-Merida

Lotto Soudal

Movistar-Team

Orca-Greenedge

Team Giant-Alpecin

Team Katusha

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo

Team Sky

Tinkoff

Trek-Segafredo

Wildcard teams for Gent Wevelgem:



Roompot Orangje Peloton

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Cofidis Solutions, Credits

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Bardiani-CSF

Direct Energy Cycling Team

Wildcard teams for Volta a Catalunya

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Roompot-Oranje Peloton

Team Roth

Verva ActiveJet

Wanty-Groupe Gobert