Wilco Kelderman given gc opportunities at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 4 Wilco Kelderman rides to the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Mollema and Kelderman set the pace on the front of the group (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 4 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beat Moreno Hofland to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 2014 Paris-Nice Route (Image credit: ASO)

Belkin Pro Cycling travels to France for the first WorldTour stage race in Europe this season, Paris-Nice, full of confidence from their early season performances. Sports Director Merijn Zeeman is hoping the team can continue the good run the team displayed on the opening classics weekend where Moreno Hofland and Sep Vanmarcke appeared on the podium at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.





Leading the team’s overall ambitions is 22-year-old Wilco Kelderman who recently placed fifth on gc at the Volta ao Algarve. Kelderman had a breakthrough 2013 as he rode his first grand tour placing 17th at the Giro d’Italia and also claimed his the overall victory at the Danmark Rundt and he is eager to pin a number on his back again.

"It was really nice what they did. I hope to be good in Paris-Nice as well. I'm aiming for a top ten spot in the overall. We'll have a strong team at the start and hopefully we can take a stage victory as well," Kelderman said.

"Last weekend confirmed what we already knew: if you race like a team, it will bring you results."

Hofland is the designated sprinter for the race and with a stage win already under his belt in 2014 , Zeeman explained the level of expectation upon the 22-year-old has been reduced due to his good start to the year.

"Paris-Nice is a versatile race," said Zeeman. "We'll see nervous finals, dangerous downhills, strong winds and demanding climbs. For talents as Moreno Hofland and Wilco Kelderman, it will be a good learning experience.

"We'll give them the opportunity to go for their chances, but we're not going to put pressure on them. As a team we're going to help Moreno and Wilco. They will have supportive roles, on the other hand they'll get their chances."

Belkin's Paris-Nice squad: Jetse Bol, Lars Boom, Jos van Emden, Jonathan Hivert, Moreno Hofland, Wilco Kelderman, Lars Petter Nordhaug and Maarten Wynants.