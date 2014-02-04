Paris-Nice 2014 course revealed

Image 1 of 3 Your 2013 Paris-Nice champion: Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 2014 Paris-Nice Route (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 3 2013 Paris-Nice champion Richie Porte (Sky) resplendent in yellow on the final podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

ASO have revealed the course for the 72nd edition of Paris-Nice and confirmed that there will not be a prologue nor a time trial in this year's event.

With 1,447 kilometres of racing, it's the longest Paris-Nice since 1968 when the race was still nine days instead of the current eight. Defending champion Richie Porte (Sky) as well as Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Thor Hushovd (BMC) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) were announced to take part.

Paris-Nice starts on Sunday, March 9 in the department of Yvelines, west of Paris, with a 162.5 kilometre stage, with start and finish in Mantes-la-Jolie. Then the peloton heads south for a 205 kilometre stretch to Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche. The third stage finishes after 180 kilometres on the motor circuit of Magny Cours.

Day four presents the riders with the climb to Mont-Brouilly with ramps of 25 per cent and finishes in Belleville. There is a short fifth stage to Rive-de-Gier before a transfer to the start of stage six in Avignon. The riders have to tackle 221.5 kilometres, the longest stage of this year's race to Fayence, just 60 kilometres east from Nice.

The final weekend offers a 199.5 kilometre stage to Sophia Antipolis before the last stage to Nice on Sunday. The Col d'Eze, the climb where Richie Porte secured the overall win in an uphill time trial last year, is the last mountain before the finish on the Boulevard des Anglais in Nice.

The 18 WorldTour teams automatically received an invitation for the second WorldTour event of the season. The organization awarded wildcards to the French procontinental teams Bretagne - Séché Environnement and Cofids and to IAM Cycling from Switzerland.