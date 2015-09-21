Wiggins to publish his Hour Record autobiography

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins on his way to breaking the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins celebrates after the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome. Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins finishes stage 1 of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins celebrates after the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins in action on his way to setting a new UCI Hour Record

Bradley Wiggins will publish a book that tells the inside story of his successful Hour Record attempt. The Briton set a distance of 54.526km on June 7 on the London Olympic velodrome, putting the record on the shelf and adding his name to some of the greatest riders of all time including Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx.

The book is called ‘My Hour’ and will be published in Britain by Yellow Jersey Press on November 19. Wiggins published a first autobiography in 2012 after winning the Tour de France and taking a gold medal in the individual time trial at the London Olympics. That book sold a reported 310,000 copies, making it one of the top three best selling British sports hardbacks of all time. The new book will also include exclusive images of Wiggins as he prepares for and breaks the Hour Record.

“The Hour record is such a pure thing. There are no ifs or buts. It’s torturous, and unforgiving; to get up there and do it, to put yourself on the line takes courage. It’s a mental game as much as anything,” Wiggins said announcing the book.

“I’m incredibly proud to be in the company of the other cycling greats who have tackled this record. My book shows you exactly what I went through and it’s a tribute to those guys who’ve gone before me.”

Wiggins set the new hour Record after ending his professional road career with Team Sky. He is now focused on the track and riding with his Wiggins Continental team as he prepares for the winter World Cup events on the track and the 2016 World track Championships and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, which is expected to be his final major event as a professional athlete.

Wiggins has not ruled out a further attempt to improve on his Hour Record before the end of his career.