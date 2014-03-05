Wiggins to make Strade Bianche debut

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 2 of 3 Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 3 of 3 2014 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky today revealed its line-ups for the weekend's races, Strade Bianche and Paris-Nice, announcing that Sir Bradley Wiggins will make his debut on the white dirt roads of Italy, and that Richie Port will head up the team in defence of his Paris-Nice title.

Wiggins will be joined in the eighth edition of the Strade Bianche by Italians Dario Cataldo and Salvatore Puccio, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Ian Stannard, Bernhard Eisel, Luke Rowe, Ian Boswell and Nathan Earle.

Stannard, Eisel and Wiggins will get a break for Roma Maxima on Sunday, being replaced by Chris Sutton, Ben Swift and Josh Edmondson.

Sunday also marks the start of Paris-Nice, and Australian Richie Porte will aim to defend his title with the help of Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Gabriel Rasch, David Lopez, Geraint Thomas, Xabier Zandio and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

The Norwegian will also aim for results in the sprint stages.