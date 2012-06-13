Wiggins may not yet be at his peak, says Holm

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins completed his overall victory with ease (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) secured his second consecutive victory in the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins is the top favourite now to win the Tour de France, according to Brian Holm. The Dane even said that the Team Sky rider may not have hit his peak yet. “He is a living computer who knows exactly what he is doing,” Holm said.

Wiggins recently won the Criterium du Dauphine for the second consecutive year. Holm, now a sport director with Omega Pharma-QuickStep, worked with the Briton in 2008 when both were with HTC-Highroad.

“He has done a great ride and is clearly Tour favourite now,” Holm told sporten.dk. “Actually I am almost afraid that Wiggins has not yet peaked. He is a living computer who knows exactly what he is doing. I find it hard to imagine that his form is too far advanced.”

Still, Holm looks forward to a good Tour. “The Tour de France seems to be very exciting this year. I think a rider like Robert Gesink (Rabobank) showed good form at the Tour of California and has improved his time trialling a lot.”

He looks to an outsider on his Belgian team to do well. “Personally, I hope that a rider like Peter Velits can be our secret weapon. If he can ride like he did when he was third in the Vuelta a España two years ago, he may be dangerous. But we will not arrange the whole team around him.”