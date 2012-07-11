Wiggins: I'm not some s--t rider who has come from nowhere

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins before the start of stage 10 in the Tour de Frnace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins shakes hands with Bernard Hinault after stepping off the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins suits up in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After stage 10 of the Tour de France race leader Bradley Wiggins was given a second opportunity to address the topic of doping in cycling and Twitter. At the end of the stage to Porrentruy, Wiggins was first asked about the topic of doping in this year’s Tour and his response was reported here. On his rest-day press conference Sky banned the topics of Twitter and Rémy Di Grégorio from discussion.

However after stage 10 Wiggins was asked by journalist Anthony Tan if Wiggins understood why the media had asked the maillot jaune doping related questions.

Here is the question and answer in full:

Tan: "Brad I know a couple of days ago you lost your cool when a reporter asked you about those idiots on Twitter saying stuff about your team and doping. Just based on yesterday with what happened with Rémy Di Grégorio do you understand that the maillot jaune is going to be asked these questions and that the riders need to try and gain back the trust of the media and the public and the responsibility of the leader of the race is to answer these type of questions?"

Wiggins: "I understand it from certain parts of the media but I don’t think I should sit here and justify everything I have done to the world. I’m not some shit rider who has come from nowhere. I’ve been three times Olympic champion on the track. I think people have to realise what kind of engine you need to win an Olympic gold medal as an Olympic pursuiter.

"I’ve been six times world champion, I’ve been fourth in the Tour de France, third in the Vuelta last year, it’s not like I’ve just come from nowhere. I’ve got an incredible pedigree behind me, junior world champion and an incredible rise through the ranks and so I don’t feel like I lost my cool, I just said what I think.

"If I’d lost my cool this table would have been on the floor and that’s the difference. I don’t feel like I need to sit here and justify to everyone. To me, it’s them pissing all over things that I’ve done, by saying 'oh well he’s cheating', and that’s what really gets to me because everyone in their individual jobs works hard at what they do, everyone on this Tour has a certain job to do and works hard at it and that’s no different to the position I’m in now.

"Yes, I’m in the yellow jersey and I’m maybe inspiring kids to take up cycling in the UK but ultimately I’ve worked hard to be in this position and I deserve every minute after what I’ve been through in this last week or so, especially after sitting at home last year and watching in on the television. There’s one reason why I’m in that position and that’s because I’ve worked hard and I shouldn’t have to justify all that other stuff that we spoke about the other day to certain parts of the world.

"I’m tested by the UCI, god knows how many times a year, god knows how many times at the Dauphiné, blood tested every morning. What more can I do other than that? I don’t know really? You tell me. I’d love to know. I’m only human at the end of the day, I’m not this robot. I’m just this kid from London who happened to be good at cycling and made it here. I make mistakes in my life, I swear. I’m not this fantastic role model that everyone wants me to be. I am good at riding my bike and performing on my bike and other than that and sitting up here every day and trying to be articulate, I don’t know what else I can do other than that."