Wiggins, Froome and Cavendish in Great Britain Worlds long list

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) speaks to the press (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 3 of 5 An ecstatic Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after winning stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Alex Dowsett in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

British Cycling has named a long list of selected riders who will represent Great Britain at the UCI road world championships in Tuscany, with Bradley Wiggins targeting the time trial.

Wiggins is also named in the 11-rider Elite men's road race team, along with Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish. Great Britain has qualified for eight places in the road race. Alex Dowsett has been named as the second rider in the Elite men's time trial.

Junior women's road world champion Lucy Garner will make her debut at senior level alongside Olympic silver medalist Lizzie Armitstead. Emma Pooley, the 2010 world champion, is set to ride in the time trial event.





Performance Manager Shane Sutton was upbeat about Great Britain's chances, despite Froome not showing any signs of form since winning the Tour de France.

“I think the selection of the elite teams speak for themselves, we’ve got Olympic medalists, Tour de France winners and former World Champions all in the mix and I think we could do well across the board there," he said.





The world championships will be held between September 22-29.

Great Britain long team for the world road championships:



