Tour de Yorkshire route revealed
New three-day race includes a women's criterium
Amaury Sport Organisation has presented the route for the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire at an unveiling in Bridlington, the location for the race's first stage. The race will be held between May 1-3, with three individual stages as well as a women's criterium through the historic city of York on May 2.
The events forms part of the legacy established after the Tour de France started in Yorkshire in 2014.
The second stage is a chance for the sprinters. It begins in Selby and finishes in York after 174km of racing. The final stage will see the peloton head from Wakefield to Leeds, covering 167km. The final stage will see the riders make a return to some of the roads raced during the 2014 Tour de France. However unlike in 2014 the race will cover the Cragg Vale climb as a descent before a series of final challenging climbs.
Thierry Gouvenou, the Tour de France's sports director, who designed the race route, said: "Yorkshire offers so much with its huge variety of landscapes. For this first edition we have three quite different stages, each with their own challenges and, seen as a whole, a very exciting addition to European racing. This first edition will suit a strong all-rounder rider. In the following years we will change the routes, taking in new places and offering something new each time."
Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire added: "Before the Grand Départ had even finished people all across Yorkshire were asking when we can have more cycling. The Tour de Yorkshire will bring back many of the world's top cycling teams and there will be an opportunity for ordinary people to ride the same roads on the same day in the sportive. And this is a free event to watch so there is an opportunity for everyone in the county to be part of Tour de Yorkshire in one way or another."
