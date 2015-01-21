Tour de Yorkshire route revealed

Image 1 of 9 The crowds in Yorkshire were insane. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 The route map of the 2015 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire) Image 3 of 9 Stage 3 of the 2015 Tour de Yorkshire is from Wakefield to Leeds. (Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire) Image 4 of 9 Stage 1 of the 2015 Tour de Yorkshire is from Bridlington to Scarborough (Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire) Image 5 of 9 Stage 2 of the 2015 Tour de Yorkshire from Selby to York (Image credit: Tour de Yorkshire) Image 6 of 9 The crowds for the Yorkshire stages of the Tour de France eclipsed all expectations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Jens Voigt racing in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside during stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Gary Verity, the chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, proudly presented Yorkshire as the hosts of the Grand Depart (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 9 The crowds on Cote de Holme Moss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amaury Sport Organisation has presented the route for the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire at an unveiling in Bridlington, the location for the race's first stage. The race will be held between May 1-3, with three individual stages as well as a women's criterium through the historic city of York on May 2.

The events forms part of the legacy established after the Tour de France started in Yorkshire in 2014.





The second stage is a chance for the sprinters. It begins in Selby and finishes in York after 174km of racing. The final stage will see the peloton head from Wakefield to Leeds, covering 167km. The final stage will see the riders make a return to some of the roads raced during the 2014 Tour de France. However unlike in 2014 the race will cover the Cragg Vale climb as a descent before a series of final challenging climbs.

Thierry Gouvenou, the Tour de France's sports director, who designed the race route, said: "Yorkshire offers so much with its huge variety of landscapes. For this first edition we have three quite different stages, each with their own challenges and, seen as a whole, a very exciting addition to European racing. This first edition will suit a strong all-rounder rider. In the following years we will change the routes, taking in new places and offering something new each time."

Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire added: "Before the Grand Départ had even finished people all across Yorkshire were asking when we can have more cycling. The Tour de Yorkshire will bring back many of the world's top cycling teams and there will be an opportunity for ordinary people to ride the same roads on the same day in the sportive. And this is a free event to watch so there is an opportunity for everyone in the county to be part of Tour de Yorkshire in one way or another."