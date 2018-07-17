White: Roubaix fatigue could be a factor as Tour de France hits the Alps

Image 1 of 5 Adam Yates shares a joke with directeur sportif Matt White ahead of the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The French flags fly over the Tour de France as riders enter secteur 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) loses time after two broken wheels in stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mitchelton-Scott director Matt White believes the physical and mental fatigue from Sunday's Roubaix stage could have lingering effects on the Tour de France peloton as the race hits the first of three Alpine stages on Tuesday.

Stage 10 does not conclude with a mountain-top finish but there are five categorised climbs, including the Col de la Croix Fry, the Montée du Plateau des Glières, the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombière all featuring.

After a rest-day, at least one GC contender tends to crack during the first day back in the saddle. However, so tough and demanding was Sunday’s cobbled adventure, many riders – especially those who fell – could struggle in the mountains. "A lot of people, when you talk to the sports scientists and the athletes, no one really knows how they’re going to back-up after a rest-day and the added factor of the Roubaix stage," White told Cyclingnews on the morning of stage 10.

"A lot of the GC guys have never had to race on the cobbles, so we’re not going to know how those guys are going until the first climb of the day.





"Then you have guys like [Vincenzo] Nibali who has been quiet and Daniel Martin coped well after his crash. 100 per cent the GC battle starts again today. Most of the GC guys were trying to get through the first nine days without losing time. Very few of them were looking to gain time. The GC didn’t split up as much as many people expected."



