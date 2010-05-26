White investigation referred to ASADA

Aussie Matt White performs some seat adjustments pre-ride. (Image credit: Charlie Woodcock)

Cycling Australia has confirmed to Cyclingnews that it has referred a requested investigation into allegations against Matthew White to the Australian Sports Anti-doping Authority (ASADA). The International Cycling Union (UCI) formalised its request to the Canadian, French, Belgian and Australian federations yesterday, asking the organisations to establish whether any UCI rules had been broken by the implicated persons.

The request came after Floyd Landis made remarkable accusations about doping usage within the peloton while admitting his own use in an e-mail to USA Cycling’s chief executive officer Steve Johnson. The UCI highlighted that its request for investigations into the allegations didn’t imply it believes the allegations have any basis.

“The UCI's request is aimed at establishing, in an objective manner, whether or not events potentially constituting a breach of the Anti-Doping Rules occurred,” read a statement from the UCI. “This does not in any way imply that the UCI considers the allegations made by Mr Landis to have any basis.”

In his e-mail to Johnson Landis claimed to have shared EPO and discussed its use with White and Michael Barry while training for the 2003 Vuelta a Espana. White is a former professional cyclist who rode with the US Postal squad from 2001-2003, and is now a sport director at the Garmin-Transitions ProTour squad.

“While training for that Vuelta I spent a good deal of time training with Matthew White and Michael Barry and shared the testosterone and EPO that we had and discussed the use thereof while training,” wrote Landis.