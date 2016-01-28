Which team has the best kit in the WorldTour and who is the best week-long stage racer? - Podcast

The WorldTour jerseys for 2016

Which team has the best kit in the World Tour and who is the best week-long stage racer in the peloton?

Just two of the questions that the Cyclingnews team debate in this week’s podcast.

We also have an exclusive interview with Cannondale team boss Jonathan Vaughters on his team’s goals for 2016. The American outfit stagnated last year but made a number of marquee signings over the winter. With renewed hope they will take aim on the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France. Vaughters talks about new signings Pierre Rolland and Rigoberto Uran, as well as the expectations placed on Andrew Talansky.

We also speak to Giant Alpecin manager Iwan Spekenbrink about the team’s horrific head-on collision with a car while training in Spain. The accident has left the team in disarray with several riders out for months. However Spekenbrink believes that his squad can rally together and overcome the incident.

The Cyclingnews team – along with Procycling Editor Ed Pickering - also engage in a heated debate over which team has the best kit in the peloton and we announce the true winner of the kit competition, as voted by the Cyclingnews readers, along with the winners of Alé clothing. Listen in to find out if you've won.

Finally, we analyse the Tour Down Under and where it sits in the WorldTour, while there’s also time for Ed, Daniel Benson, and Patrick Fletcher to pick their riders of the week.

Download the latest Cyclingnews podcast.