Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in the semifinals
By Cyclingnews
Hayman, Cancellara victories among top finalists
Mat Hayman's 2016 victory in Paris-Roubaix and Fabian Cancellara's incredible performance to win the race in 2010 topped the voting in round 2 of our reader poll to determine the best edition of the 'Hell of the North' in a Cyclingnews Twitter poll.
Hayman's unexpected win came only six weeks after the Australian fractured his collarbone and - in what should be an inspiration for our currently locked down peloton - he used Zwift to keep his form and motivation on the indoor trainer.
Cancellara's victory in 2010 was so dominant - he attacked with more than 50km to go - that it sparked accusations that he used a secret motor. His motor, he assured, was his legs and his powerful performance has made the semi-finals in our poll.
Tom Boonen's record-tying fourth Paris-Roubaix victory fell short in Round 2 to Hayman, much like that 2016 sprint. But the Belgian star will move on to the semifinals against the repechage winners, Boonen's own 2008 solo victory and Cancellara's first victory in 2006.
Round 2 Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2005
|Tom Boonen's first win over George Hincapie, Juan Antonio Flecha
|6.90
|2016
|Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break
|55.70
|2012
|Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record
|28.70
|2011
|Johan Vansummeren stays away
|8.70
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2007
|Stuart O'Grady goes solo
|11.40
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations
|36.80
|2019
|Philippe Gilbert fulfils his destiny
|22.80
|2018
|Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier
|29.10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2006
|Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing
|36.50
|1996
|Museeuw leads Mapei podium sweep
|19.60
|2000
|Museeuw wins after leg injury
|17.10
|2014
|Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle
|26.80
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2004
|Magnus Backstedt sprint victory
|14.20
|2008
|Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara
|43.80
|1994
|Andrei Tchmil wins muddy edition
|16.20
|2002
|Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition
|25.80
Semifinal Voting
Semifinal Heat 1
- 2016: Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break
- 2008: Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara
- 2006: Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing
- 2002: Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition
Semifinal Heat 1 #CNBestRoubaixApril 10, 2020
Semifinal Heat 2
- 2012: Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record
- 2010: Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations
- 2014: Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle
- 2018: Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier
Semifinal Heat 2 #CNBestRoubaixApril 10, 2020
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy