Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in the semifinals

Mat Hayman's 2016 victory in Paris-Roubaix and Fabian Cancellara's incredible performance to win the race in 2010 topped the voting in round 2 of our reader poll to determine the best edition of the 'Hell of the North' in a Cyclingnews Twitter poll.

Hayman's unexpected win came only six weeks after the Australian fractured his collarbone and - in what should be an inspiration for our currently locked down peloton - he used Zwift to keep his form and motivation on the indoor trainer.

Cancellara's victory in 2010 was so dominant - he attacked with more than 50km to go - that it sparked accusations that he used a secret motor. His motor, he assured, was his legs and his powerful performance has made the semi-finals in our poll.

Tom Boonen's record-tying fourth Paris-Roubaix victory fell short in Round 2 to Hayman, much like that 2016 sprint. But the Belgian star will move on to the semifinals against the repechage winners, Boonen's own 2008 solo victory and Cancellara's first victory in 2006.

Round 2 Results

Round 2 Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2005 Tom Boonen's first win over George Hincapie, Juan Antonio Flecha 6.90 2016 Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break 55.70 2012 Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record 28.70 2011 Johan Vansummeren stays away 8.70

Round 2 Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2007 Stuart O'Grady goes solo 11.40 2010 Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations 36.80 2019 Philippe Gilbert fulfils his destiny 22.80 2018 Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier 29.10

Repechage Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2006 Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing 36.50 1996 Museeuw leads Mapei podium sweep 19.60 2000 Museeuw wins after leg injury 17.10 2014 Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle 26.80

Repechage Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2004 Magnus Backstedt sprint victory 14.20 2008 Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara 43.80 1994 Andrei Tchmil wins muddy edition 16.20 2002 Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition 25.80

Semifinal Voting

Semifinal Heat 1

