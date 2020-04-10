Trending

Which edition of Paris-Roubaix was the best? You decide in the semifinals

Hayman, Cancellara victories among top finalists

Tom Boonen, Mat Hayman and Ian Stannard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mat Hayman's 2016 victory in Paris-Roubaix and Fabian Cancellara's incredible performance to win the race in 2010 topped the voting in round 2 of our reader poll to determine the best edition of the 'Hell of the North' in a Cyclingnews Twitter poll.

Hayman's unexpected win came only six weeks after the Australian fractured his collarbone and - in what should be an inspiration for our currently locked down peloton - he used Zwift to keep his form and motivation on the indoor trainer.

Cancellara's victory in 2010 was so dominant - he attacked with more than 50km to go - that it sparked accusations that he used a secret motor. His motor, he assured, was his legs and his powerful performance has made the semi-finals in our poll.

Tom Boonen's record-tying fourth Paris-Roubaix victory fell short in Round 2 to Hayman, much like that 2016 sprint. But the Belgian star will move on to the semifinals against the repechage winners, Boonen's own 2008 solo victory and Cancellara's first victory in 2006.

Round 2 Results

Round 2 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2005Tom Boonen's first win over George Hincapie, Juan Antonio Flecha6.90
2016Mat Hayman out-sprints Boonen to win six weeks after collarbone break55.70
2012Tom Boonen goes long, soloing for 52km to equal record28.70
2011Johan Vansummeren stays away8.70

Round 2 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2007Stuart O'Grady goes solo11.40
2010Fabian Cancellara strong solo sparks motor accusations36.80
2019Philippe Gilbert fulfils his destiny22.80
2018Peter Sagan escapes 54km out then beats Silvan Dillier29.10

Repechage Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2006Cancellara solos to win after leaders disqualified at level crossing36.50
1996Museeuw leads Mapei podium sweep19.60
2000Museeuw wins after leg injury17.10
2014Niki Terpstra wins in tactical battle26.80

Repechage Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2004Magnus Backstedt sprint victory14.20
2008Boonen gets away to beat Cancellara43.80
1994Andrei Tchmil wins muddy edition16.20
2002Johan Museeuw wins last muddy centenary edition25.80

Semifinal Voting

